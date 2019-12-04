Lewis Hamilton teams up with IWC to create super-rare Big Pilot's watch

Freshly-crowned, six-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton has teamed up with Swiss watchmakers IWC.
The result is a super-rare timepiece based on IWC’s Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar Edition.
Limited to just 100 pieces, the Lewis Hamilton edition features a striking Bordeaux-red dial (don’t you dare call it Ferrari red…), with a black zirconium oxide ceramic case, 18-carat gold case back, rotor and hands, and a 22mm red textile strap.
At 46.5mm, it’s a large watch and one which features the time, date and moon phase for both the northern and southern hemispheres at the same time.
But, more than just stating the date of the month, the watch uses three dials to display the day, date, month and year. IWC’s self-winding 52615 calibre movement also automatically accounts for months of different lengths and leap-years, without you needing to adjust anything.
IWC's moon phase complications are also incredibly accurate, and will only be out of sync with the actual moon by a single day after 577.5 years of ownership.
The Swiss-made movement contains 54 jewels and a total of 386 components.
Energy gathered by the Pellaton self-winding system is stored in two barrels and power reserve is a huge 168 hours - meaning you can go almost a week without wearing it, and it will still be on time.
If all this sounds expensive, then you’d be right. The watch is priced at £46,300, and with just 100 examples being offered, you might need a lift from Lewis to get to the jewellers in time.
Hamilton, who also has a long-standing partnership with Tommy Hilfiger, said partnering with IWC was “incredibly exciting” for him, adding: “It’s been an honour to collaborate so closely...Together, we’ve designed a beautiful timepiece which combines two things I am really passionate about - craftsmanship and design - and I am so pleased with the result.”
