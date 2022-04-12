Get up to 40% off Le Creuset kitchenware from the John Lewis Spring sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The John Lewis Easter sale is in full swing with tons of spring offers available across a range of departments, including toys, fashion and homeware. Right now at John Lewis, you can get up to 50% off on selected women’s clothing, 20% off LEGO and promo code offers on Samsung devices.

The best offers from the John Lewis sale is on Le Creuset. This week, you can get up to 40% off on classic Le Creuset kitchenware and cooking essentials, just in time for the Easter bank holiday weekend.

View all Le Creuset offers (opens in new tab)

Shop the John Lewis Spring sale (opens in new tab)

Le Creuset is a premium French cookware manufacturer, most noticeable for its brightly coloured enamel and cast iron cookware. It’s arguably one of the most popular and fancy kitchenware brands on the market and due to its prestige, discounts can be hard to come by.

John Lewis always has good prices on Le Creuset products and many of its items are exclusive to John Lewis, like pots and pans sets. As someone who owns a couple of Le Creuset products myself, I can vouch that they’re incredibly high quality and extremely aesthetically pleasing (plus I got some cheap prices on them from the John Lewis sales).

The Easter weekend is set to be a busy one especially when it comes to cooking, so this 40% off sale is a great opportunity to update your cookware with some quality Le Creuset essentials.

To view all Le Creuset offers from John Lewis, click the link above or keep reading for our top 5 favourite deals to shop this week, including casseroles, dishes and grills.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Essentials Cast Iron Round Casserole Soup Pot (26cm): was £265, now £162 (40%) at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

The Essentials Casserole Soup Pot is probably the most iconic product from Le Creuset. This pot is extremely versatile, long lasting and can be put in the oven, hob, grill and barbeque. Complete with tight-fitting dome lid, easy grip handles and cast iron material, the Essentials Casserole Soup Pot is an all-rounder, ideal for any kitchen. Available in volcanic red, satin black and Marseille blue.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Essentials Cast Iron Skinny Square Grill (24cm): was £95, now £57 (40%) at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

The Skinny Square Grill from Le Creuset is a compact, versatile and quality grill, made of cast iron for strong heat retention. Suitable for all heat sources, it brings the outdoor grilling style into indoor cooking. Its small size makes it easy to store away and it's available in volcanic red, satin black and Marseille blue.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Stoneware Deep Rectangular Oven Dish (19cm): was £35, now £28 (20%) at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Part of the popular Stoneware range from Le Creuset, the Deep Rectangular Oven Dish can be used for roasting, baking and serving. The handles make it easy to carry from the oven to the table and the heat retention keeps your food warmer for longer. It’s oven, microwave, freezer and dishwasher safe and it’s pretty resistant to chips, stains and scratches. Available in cerise, Marseille blue, coastal blue, bamboo green, volcanic red, satin black, meringue, teal, deep teal and flint.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Harry Potter Deathly Lord Voldemort Rectangular Covered Stoneware Casserole Pot: was £129, now £103.20 (20%) at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

The Le Creuset x Harry Potter collection (opens in new tab) might be a little niche but it combines the quality of Le Creuset materials and design with fun quirky Harry Potter characters and symbols. The limited edition Lord Voldemort Casserole Pot features Lord Voldemort’s wand as the lid handle and the inside base is embossed with the Dark Mark.