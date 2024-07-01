Knog’s bright idea: brand's new Blinder lights make you wish for night rides

E-bikes are everywhere, and no one knows this better than cycling accessory brand Knog, which just underwent a complete rebrand, bringing its rebellious spirit to the assisted biking masses.
This fresh visual identity reflects the company’s “diversified applications and commitment to innovative design, positioning the brand for a new era of bold, spirited products,” it says.
As well as freshening up the company’s image, Knog also introduced a fresh set of bike lights called the E-range, built on the Blidner, one of the company’s most popular lights.
This compact and durable system features four front lights – 900, 1300, 1800, and 2300 lumens – alongside two rear StVZO-approved rack lights in square and horizontal designs. Blinder E front lights have a robust 6061 aluminium body and a focus/flood beam combination.
The also hot-off-the-press Blinder X Range is powered by a 10,000 mAh battery and features powerful 1800 and 2300-lumen light heads for extended illumination for long rides.
The Blinder X range includes both bar-mounted and helmet-mounted options. Like the Blinder E series, it uses intentionally designed optics to ‘project light where it's needed’, ensuring a bright and reliable journey through any terrain.
The most affordable of the new lights are the Blinder E RS rear and front lights, which have a 25-lumen output, include a 50mm and 80mm mounting bracket, and cost $39.95 (each). The Blinder X 2300 sits at the other end of the scale with its monster 2300-lumen output and 6 pre-programmed light modes for $269.95.
