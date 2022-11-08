iPhone SE 4 suddenly looks like a very desirable cheap phone

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We've heard a lot of talk recently about an Apple iPhone SE 4 handset, a successor to the iPhone SE 3, which has been called by multiple top tipsters to be incoming with an overhauled design based on the iPhone XR.

The iPhone SE 4 has been predicted to boast the XR's design and come with a larger screen, upgraded processor, and a bigger battery than the current SE. In addition, there have been whispers that the phone will adopt a USB-C port, too, and offer faster charging.

All of these rumors have built up to make the iPhone SE 4 sound like it is going to be Apple's best cheap phone.

Now, though, we've just got our best look yet at the iPhone SE 4 courtesy of this super slick new video trailer, which comes via incredibly talented concept designer 4RMD (opens in new tab). And the concept video, which is based on the very latest leaks and rumors, makes the iPhone SE 4 look like a very attractive cheap phone.

The concept video shows an iPhone SE 4 with a distinctive iPhone XR overall design. It has a 6.1-inch screen that is larger than the outgoing SE and is Liquid Retina, a 12MP single-lens rear camera with depth control functionality, a notch with a built-in Face ID sensor, a powerhouse A16 Bionic processor, a bigger 2,942mAh battery, 20W wireless charging, eSIM compatibility and a USB Type-C port.

In the video's description even more specs are listed, including 4GB of RAM, 64/128/256GB of storage space, and the fact the phone would run iOS16 out of the box.

The tagline of this iPhone SE 4 is, "lots to love, less to spend", and it is shown coming in a range of colorways including red, yellow, white, and black.

Finally, this iPhone SE 4 price is shown to be $399.

While we don't have concrete details on the iPhone SE 4 from Apple (if indeed a phone is coming at all), from the multiple leaks we've heard this year from famous iPhone tipsters like Jon Prosser (opens in new tab) and Ross Young (opens in new tab), this concept video shows a phone that is very accurate to what looks to be in line.

The phone looks like an iPhone XR, but one that has been upgraded with more modern hardware.

The A16 Bionic processor could be a stretch too far for this phone though in reality in our opinion, although with Apple winning with its silicon so hard recently it could happen.

Apple's switch to USB Type-C has been long overdue so it's good to see this iPhone SE 4 equipped with a Type-C port, although again we might see the real phone cling on to Lightning, too.

The $399 price point is also on the money. However, the release date attached to this concept phone is 2024 when the latest rumors point to a 2023 release date.

And it will almost certainly be the price and release date that would make or break a iPhone SE 4 equipped like this one, as if it drops next year then it will be a very attractive cheap phone proposition, while if it doesn't arrive until 2024 then its potency will be reduced, and especially in light of fierce competition from the best cheap Android phone market.