iPhone 15 suddenly sounds less appealing after screen specs leak

We're still around six months away from the expected launch of the iPhone 15 range, but already there have been swathes of rumours about the handset. Most of the information which has come out relates to Pro variants of the phone, including a potential new model called the iPhone 15 Ultra.

Those rumoured upgrades include a titanium frame and a 3nm processor on Pro-variants, Dynamic Island coming to all models, and a more power efficient OLED display chip. That last one should improve overall battery life across all models.

But the latest rumour about the vanilla iPhone 15 models suggests they may not be as feature packed as we'd hoped. According to a leak on a Korean blog (opens in new tab), only the Pro variants will have a display capable of supporting features like Always-On Display and ProMotion. The source – an account called yeux1122 – has a decent track record when it comes to Apple information, having previously called the release of the iPad (10th generation) and the M2 iPad Pro, as well as pricing on the iPhone 14 range.

While it isn't outwardly confirmed, that likely means another year of standard iPhone models sporting a display with a static 60Hz refresh rate. That's a real shame for users. Most of the best cheap phones we've seen have better display stats than that, and cost considerably less. And while it may not be the be all and end all for some users, it will grate on others.

When we're talking about a phone that is likely to retail around the £800 / $800 mark, it's fair to expect a top-tier display. Having recently used the Xiaomi 13, which has a 120Hz adaptive refresh display, I found myself longing for the crisp motion when I went back to using an iPhone. Features like the Always-On Display also offer added value.

It would be a shame for the base models to miss out on those features. While it may push some to opt for the Pro variants, it could also cause eyes to wander externally.