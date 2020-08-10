iPhone 12 video shows the fantastic flagship Apple fans deserve

The Apple iPhone 12 is primed to be one of the very finest phones of the year, with state-of-the-art 5G connectivity joining an incredibly fast new processor in a device that not only looks stunning, but also has the tech chops to go toe-to-toe with the fiercest of phone rivals.

You only have to see the leaked benchmark scores for the new iPhone 12 to realise it's going to be a proper beast when released.

Well, now, thanks to this brand new iPhone 12 video, we've just got our clearest look yet at just how special the new iPhone looks set to be.

The iPhone 12 video here comes courtesy of MotionFox for YouTube channel ConceptsiPhone, who created this video to show off the "final design and features of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro".

The design is very accurate to the latest leaks, too, with the distinctive squared-off sides look that is reminiscent of the iPhone 5 very evident. The iPhone 12 design here also sports the rounded square rear camera array that we've seen a lot of lately.

This new iPhone design also looks very similar to those dummy iPhone 12 models that did the rounds a while back, which reportedly were from an official source.

The only part of the design that jumps out at us now as not accurate is smaller notch, which the very latest leaks suggest will not be happening.

As for when we should expect to see iPhone 12, current chatter points to an October launch, and we've speculated that the reveal event could still go ahead in September, and that the series of iPhones could get a staggered release, similar to the 2017 'X series' which saw the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max release before the iPhone XR's October launch, which was followed in November by the iPhone X.

Here's hoping the official iPhone 12 looks just as good as this design, and especially so as it looks like the range is going to miss out on 120Hz refresh rate screens.