Insta360 launches its Black Friday Sale and these action cam deals are hot, hot, HOT

Offers include 30% off on the ONE X2, 10% off on the Insta360 X3 and more!

Insta360 launches Black Friday Sale 2023
(Image credit: Insta360)
Matt Kollat
By Matt Kollat
published

We should start an official petition to rename November to Black Friday month, as there is no point in pretending the whole month isn't about awesome deals – it really is. Case in point: Insta360's Black Friday Sale started today with tons of deals on the best action cameras

Shop Insta360's Black Friday Sale

These include never-before-seen offers on the tiny Insta360 Go 3 (only 5%, but still)  and the flagship Insta360 X3, the latter of which is now 10% off RRP/MSRP. The lowest discount is on the Insta360 ONE X2 – one-third off, a real bargain! The X Range of action cams can be mounted on a selfie stick and used for self-shot videos without the stick visible in the footage, thanks to the overlapping lenses placed on either side of the camera.

All offers included in the sale are:

  • 30% off Insta360 ONE X2
  • 25% off Insta360 ONE RS Twin Edition
  • 20% off Insta360 ONE RS 4K Edition
  • 18% off Sphere
  • 15% off Insta360 Link
  • 12% off Insta360 Flow
  • 10% off Insta360 X3
  • 10% off Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition
  • 10% off Insta360 Pro 2
  • 10% off Accessories
  • 5% off Insta360 GO 3

While the best GoPros are still some of the most popular action cameras, Insta360 is not far behind its biggest rival in terms of popularity. Best known for producing lightweight two-lensed action cameras capable of filming and photographing everything around them in surround vision, Insta360 offers some truly unique rugged cams for recording 360-degree footage.

The Insta360 One RS Twin Edition received a five-star review from our expert tester and picked up a T3 Platinum Award when it was released last year. The Insta360 ONE RS 1-inch 360 Edition saw the brand team up with German lens specialists Leica to make a nifty, high-performing unit. For more action cam offers, check out T3's roundup of the best cheap GoPro deals.

CATEGORIES
Deals Action Cameras Outdoor Tech
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸