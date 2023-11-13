Insta360 launches its Black Friday Sale and these action cam deals are hot, hot, HOT

We should start an official petition to rename November to Black Friday month, as there is no point in pretending the whole month isn't about awesome deals – it really is. Case in point: Insta360's Black Friday Sale started today with tons of deals on the best action cameras.

These include never-before-seen offers on the tiny Insta360 Go 3 (only 5%, but still) and the flagship Insta360 X3, the latter of which is now 10% off RRP/MSRP. The lowest discount is on the Insta360 ONE X2 – one-third off, a real bargain! The X Range of action cams can be mounted on a selfie stick and used for self-shot videos without the stick visible in the footage, thanks to the overlapping lenses placed on either side of the camera.

All offers included in the sale are:

30% off Insta360 ONE X2

25% off Insta360 ONE RS Twin Edition

20% off Insta360 ONE RS 4K Edition

18% off Sphere

15% off Insta360 Link

12% off Insta360 Flow

10% off Insta360 X3

10% off Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition

10% off Insta360 Pro 2

10% off Accessories

5% off Insta360 GO 3

While the best GoPros are still some of the most popular action cameras, Insta360 is not far behind its biggest rival in terms of popularity. Best known for producing lightweight two-lensed action cameras capable of filming and photographing everything around them in surround vision, Insta360 offers some truly unique rugged cams for recording 360-degree footage.

The Insta360 One RS Twin Edition received a five-star review from our expert tester and picked up a T3 Platinum Award when it was released last year. The Insta360 ONE RS 1-inch 360 Edition saw the brand team up with German lens specialists Leica to make a nifty, high-performing unit. For more action cam offers, check out T3's roundup of the best cheap GoPro deals.