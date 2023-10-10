Hurry! – this Bowflex barbell is almost half price in Prime Day sale

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s the season of deals! From 10 to 11 October it’s Amazon Prime Day , where Prime users can get their hands on great tech deals and fitness deals – from Garmin watches, to cheap TVs and smart home appliances.

Speaking of fitness deals, Amazon has just slashed the price of this adjustable barbell from Bowflex, the cheapest it's ever been, so if you’re in need of some new equipment to add to your home gym collection, then there’s no better time than the present.

Bowflex SelectTech 2080 Barbell and Curl Bar: was £729 , now £378.99 at Amazon Save 48% off of this barbell and curl bar set from Bowflex, which adjusts from 9kg to 36kg. Perfect for your home gym and performing a variety of upper and lower body exercises.

Not only did we give the Bowflex SelectTech 2080 barbell five stars when we reviewed it, but it was also a winner at the T3 Awards, back in 2021. With it, you can perform a range of full body exercises, from squats, to deadlifts, overhead presses, tricep extensions, the list is endless!

This barbell adjusts from 9kg to 36kg at just the spin of the dial, so there’s no need to purchase weight plates either, so they'll be no clogging up your living room with endless weights. You also get a base box to keep your barbell in, making it a more compact and easier to store in your home. But this barbell isn’t just a barbell, you also get a curl bar (also known as an EZ bar) too, so you can perform a range of upper body exercises with it too. It really is the perfect piece of equipment to help your reach your fitness goals, whether that's building muscle, strength, or losing weight, so bag it while you can!