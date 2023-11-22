Hurry! Bowflex barbell (and more) has its price slashed in Amazon Black Friday sale

It may still be a few days away until the big day, but the Black Friday deals are starting to creep in on home gym equipment. One brand renowned for it's compact, adjustable equipment is Bowflex and right now on Amazon there's some fantastic offers across their most popular pieces of equipment.

The star deal of the show has got to be the Bowflex 2080 Barbell and Curlbar ( was $695.68 , now $599.99), the cheapest price it's ever been! Not only is this a barbell, it's also a curl bar to and can be adjusted from 9kg to 36kg at the spin of a dial —way better than having a load of barbells laying about your living room. Plus, when we reviewed it, not only did we give it five stars, but it's also listed as the best curl bar in our T3 barbell guide.

That's not the only great deal Amazon have going on Bowflex equipment either, checkout these other great offers below to stock up your home gym with:

We also have plenty of other pages to help you shop smarter this Black Friday, like the Best Black Friday deals, as well as roundups of Black Friday sales that are already happening, like the Gymshark sale, Lululemon sale and Nike sale. If it's wearables you're after, check out these cheap Fitbit deals, Garmin deals and Apple Watch deals too.