Huge discounts on Yankee Candle in Amazon Pre Black Friday deal

Who doesn’t love candles?! There’s nothing quite like coming home from a long day, getting wrapped up warm on the sofa and lighting a scented candle. The most popular candle company, Yankee Candle, are currently on sale today at Amazon, with up to 50% off selected large jar candles.

Selected candles in this deal include bestsellers like Clean Cotton and an abundance of autumn and Christmas themed candles, perfect for the holidays. Yankee Candles are great Black Friday contenders so if you’re looking to stock up on some new scents, make sure to get them now!

Yankee Candle waxes, oils and candle holders are sure to sell out quickly in the Black Friday deals , so there’s no better time than right now to get these incredible prices. The deal starts today on Amazon and ends on the 30th October, so you’ve got a full 10 days to bag a bargain!

With a range of scents for you to choose from, we’ve narrowed it down to our top five Yankee Candle scents.

Top Yankee Candle deals on Amazon today

Image Yankee Candle Clean Cotton Large Jar Candle | Was: £24.99 | Now: £15.99 | Saving: £9.00

One of the top selling Yankee Candle scents is Clean Cotton. With hints of cotton, lemon and flowers, this candle fills your home with a clean and fragrant aroma. Up to 150 hours of burn time, the Clean Cotton candle is the perfect addition to any home. A great pre Black Friday deal! View Deal

Image Yankee Candle Christmas Magic Large Jar Candle | Was: £24.99 | Now: £17.20 | Saving: £7.79

It’s never too early to get into the Christmas spirit and the Christmas Magic Candle is guaranteed to make your house smell of the festive season. Yankee Candle only use authentic premium ingredients and this candle has Christmas balsam scents with hints of birch, pine and eucalyptus. Dive into Christmas with 31% off this candle. View Deal

Image Yankee Candle Vanilla Lime Large Jar Candle | Was: £24.99 | Now: £15.57 | Saving: £9.42

A citrus twist on traditional vanilla, the Vanilla Lime candle is smooth and refreshing with notes of sugar, vanilla and lime, unsurprisingly! Made with natural fruit extracts, this candle is a great choice for people who prefer summer-themed scents. View Deal

Image Yankee Candle Red Apple Wreath Large Jar Candle | Was: £24.99 | Now: £14.40 | Saving: £10.59

For more of a fall themed scent, the Red Apple Wreath candle has aromas of apples, walnuts, maple and cinnamon. A great transition candle from autumn to winter, this candle will see you through between seasons. This large jar delight is 42% off at Amazon today so get your home ready for Autumn with this candle. View Deal

Image Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie Large Jar Candle | Was: £24.99 | Now: £17.40 | Saving: £7.59

Another Christmas themed scent is the Christmas Cookie candle. This candle has hints of butter, vanilla and sugar cookies and is sure to get your household excited for the holidays. This is a great early Black Friday deal that will help you kick off your Christmas shopping – Yankee Candles make great gifts! View Deal

Why you should buy Yankee Candles

It goes without saying (but we’re going to say it anyway!) that Yankee Candle is one of the best candle companies in the world. They’re amazing range of scents for any mood or occasion brings back comforting memories of seasons, holidays, parties and more, perfect to lift the mood in every room.

Amazon has a Yankee Candle Store on their website which has everything from scented candles and wax melts, to car accessories and gift sets. Their candles come in different sizes but each size has a great amount of burning time. One of our favourite parts of this deal is that these discounts are for the large jar candles which have up to 150 hours burning time, so you’re getting great value for money.

Yankee Candles are always so popular on Black Friday, so make sure to get your hands on some of your favourite scents in this early deal from Amazon.