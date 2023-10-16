How to watch the OnePlus Open launch and see the firm's first foldable phone

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

OnePlus will officially unveil its first foldable phone on Thursday 19 October.

The OnePlus Open will be a book-style device with a Hasselblad camera on the rear and the sort of (rumoured) specifications that'll have Samsung looking over its shoulder.

It will share design and internal hardware with the Oppo Find N3, which also launches on the same day, although it's likely that the two devices will be available in different territories.

Here's everything we know about the launch, including details on how to follow it online.

When will the OnePlus Open be announced?

The OnePlus Open will be announced during an event in Mumbai, India on Thursday 19 October 2023. The press conference kicks off at 19:30 local time.

Here are the start times for your location:

US West Coast: 07:00 PT

07:00 PT US East Coast: 10:00 ET

10:00 ET UK: 15:00 BST

15:00 BST Central Europe: 16:00 CEST

16:00 CEST India (New Delhi): 19:30 IST

19:30 IST China (Beijing): 22:00 CST

22:00 CST Japan (Tokyo): 23:00 JST

23:00 JST Australia (Sydney): 01:00 AEST (20 October)

How to watch the OnePlus Open launch

We're hoping to host the OnePlus Open launch event right here on T3 closer the time.

Alternatively, you will be able to keep up with the action on the brand's Twitter feed and dedicated website.

Get ready to #OpenforEverything.Click to be reminded and don't miss a second when the #OnePlusOpen arrives this October 19. https://t.co/qQ7wSkvb1NOctober 13, 2023 See more

What to expect and why it matters

OnePlus has not been shy about what we should expect to launch during its 19 October event – it'll be the OnePlus Open foldable phone and we've even been privy to an official image or two.

There have also been plenty of leaks in the last month or so, including a swathe of renders posted by WinFuture.

We've also learned in recent times that the "identical" handset from sister brand Oppo, the Find N3, will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which will be supported by 16GB of RAM. There will be up to 1TB of internal storage, it is claimed.

Other rumoured specifications suggest that the phone will sport a 7.82-inch AMOLED display, with a 6.31-inch AMOLED screen on outer casing.

There is also a report stating that it will have a 4,805mAh. What this means for overall battery life, we don't know as yet. Nor are we aware of any superfast charging capabilities, but we'll find out soon enough.

We should also see the proposed Hasselblad triple-camera unit in action – it is said to include a 48-megapixel main camera, 48-megapixel ultrawide, and a 64-megapixel periscope lens.

We'll bring you more as the event unfolds. So to speak.