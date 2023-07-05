How to save money on Amazon Prime Day: bargain pages, secret discounts and more!

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s now under a week until Amazon Prime Day (6 days and counting!) and we hope you’re just as excited as we are. T3 is very busy this week collecting all the best deals before the big day hits, but did you know that there are a few ways you can save money on top? The cost of living crisis means even more of us are on the lookout for a bargain, so there’s no point in paying more than you need to, is there?

Before you part ways with your precious cash, let us tell you about some hacks that will make clicking that ‘buy now’ button a bit more enjoyable.

1. Sign up for a free Amazon Prime membership

Before you do anything, you have to make sue you have an Amazon Prime membership if you want to be involved in the deals. Prime Day is exclusive to members, meaning you won't get any savings if you haven't got a membership. However, do not worry if you don't have one! Whilst it costs £8.99 ($14.99) a month, or £95 ($139) for a yearly membership, did you know you can try out Amazon Prime for free for 30 days, providing you're not already signed up?

If you're planning on making a purchase during Prime Day, it's worth signing up now. You can easily cancel your subscription once Prime Day is over without even paying a penny - sounds great right?

Have a look at 5 ways I save money on Amazon Prime for more information about trialling the membership.

2. Have a look at the Amazon Vouchers page for secret discounts

Amazon Vouchers is a page that shows additional savings that require you to manually add them to your order. Once you’ve found a voucher, you will need to click on it to save the discount and then add the item to your basket. The discount is then automatically applied to your basket price.

You can choose which section of vouchers you’d like to browse, such as Home & Garden or Electronics. For example, there’s currently a discount for 50% off the Dyson v8 battery ! If you’re thinking of purchasing something before, have a look at these Amazon discounts so you can save in preparation as well.

3. Purchase items through Amazon Renewed

Amazon Renewed is a separate page that allows you to purchase refurbished goods at a cheaper price. They are pre-owned items that have to pass a quality control check so there won’t be any issues attached. Amazon Renewed products even come with a separate one-year warranty, so you don’t have to worry about a thing!

This is a great option if you’re on the look out for a new phone, laptop or television.

4. Keep an eye out for a bargain on Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Warehouse is a separate page where you can buy returned or slightly damaged goods at much lower prices. You are always given in depth detail about the product, as well as what its condition is like. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can return it within 30 days.

5. Plan ahead

Even though it sounds boring, one of the best ways you can save money is by avoiding any unnecessary spending - you don’t want to buy something just because it’s on sale. Before Prime Day, make a wish list of all the products you’ve got your eye on. When the time comes, you can just check the list to see if anything’s on sale and easily move items to your cart and check out. This will save time as well!