How to live stream Southampton vs Watford and watch Premier League from anywhere

All hope isn't yet lost for Watford, but they're running out of time as they face a Southampton team looking to continue charging towards a European place. Keep reading for your full guide to getting a Southampton vs Watford live stream and watching the Premier League game online from anywhere.

Until last weekend, the Saints were one of the hottest teams in the league, playing attractive football and scoring at will. Two defeats in quick succession have slowed their momentum, but an unfortunate loss to Newcastle in midweek should have them primed to get back on track today.

The Hornets, meanwhile, conceded four against a Wolves team that rarely scores more than one. It was their worst performance of the season. The thrilling one-off results Watford produced earlier in the season shows that the quality is there, but can they recapture it?

This is a chance for both teams to rediscover winning ways, and we've got all the info on how to live stream Southampton vs Watford from anywhere. And if you're out of the country, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

Southampton vs Watford kick-off time

The Southampton vs Watford game is being played at St Mary's Stadium and kicks off at 2pm GMT on Sunday, March 13.

That makes it a 9am ET / 6am PT start in the US. It'll be a late night for Premier League fans in Australia, with the game starting at 1am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning.

How to live stream Southampton vs Watford if you're abroad

If you're out of the country right now, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Peacock or Optus Sport when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or Australia (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is the top dog of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content and get you the best seat in the house for Southampton vs Watford.

Can you watch Southampton vs Watford in the UK?

Unfortunately, no broadcasters are showing Southampton vs Watford in the UK. However, there are plenty of games on TV on Sunday afternoon, with Sky Sports showing Luton vs QPR at 12pm, Chelsea vs Newcastle at 2pm, and Arsenal vs Leicester at 4.30pm. BT Sport is showing both Verona vs Napoli and Strasbourg vs Monaco at 2pm, Lyon vs Rennes at 4pm, and Udinese vs Roma at 5pm. If you aren't in the country right now, using a VPN will allow you to tune in just like you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Southampton vs Watford anywhere else in the world

If you're looking to tune in from elsewhere, there's a Southampton vs Watford live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and all of those dark arts too.

The game is being shown on NBC's great-value streaming service Peacock TV in the US. It's available for just $4.99 per month ($10 if you don't want commercials), and offers loads of live EPL action, plus NFL, WWE and lots of movies and TV shows too. Kick-off is scheduled for 9am ET / 6am PT.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on DAZN, which is live streaming every game of the Premier League season. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year.

Fans based in Australia can watch Southampton vs Watford at 1am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning on Optus Sport, which costs AUS$15 per month and is showing every single game this season.

Abroad? Why not install a VPN so you can tune in just like you would if you were at home?

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Southampton vs Watford live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.