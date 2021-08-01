How to live stream F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2021 from anywhere on Earth

With the accusations and animosity showing no sign of abating after a controversial last race at Silverstone, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen resume their rivalry in Mogyoród this weekend. Read on to discover all your F1 Hungarian Grand Prix live stream options.

The two title adversaries spectacularly collided during the opening lap of the British Grand Prix a fortnight ago, which led to Verstappen's retirement and the Belgian driver and his Red Bull team angrily pointing the finger at Hamilton for the crash.

Hamilton was handed a ten-second penalty for his dangerous attempt at over taking Verstappen on the inside, yet still managed to capitalise on his rival's early exit and pass Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to claim another win on home turf.

The dramatic win leaves Hamilton just eight points behind Verrstappen in the title battle ahead of a race where Red Bull have traditionally struggled.

We've got all the info on how to live stream F1 at the Hungarian Grand Prix no matter where you are in the world with our guide below. And if you happen to be outside of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster of F1, you can always use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions.

What time can I live stream the F1 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix?

The action is set to take place at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyoród, Hungary on Sunday, August 1.

The green light is set to get lit at 3pm local time (CET), which is 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST / 1am NZST (on Monday morning).

FREE F1 live stream options around the world

We're glad to see that not everywhere in the world has their F1 live stream behind a paywall. Certain races are still available to watch for free.

From our research, we can see that the following countries and broadcasters will be showing the Hungarian Grand Prix for free: Albania on RTSH, Austria on ORF Eins, Azerbaijan on Idman TV, Brazil on Band, Germany on RTL, Iran on MBC Persia, Luxembourg on RTL Zwee, Middle East and North Africa on MBC Action, and Russia on Match TV.

How to live stream F1 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for this weekend's action from the Hungaroring racetrack, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sky, ESPN and TSN when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop onto a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to live stream F1 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix in the UK

You can catch Round 11 of the 2021 Formula One season with an Hungarian Grand Prix live stream via Sky Sports F1 and online on the Sky Go app, to watch all the action from the Hungaroring. Motor racing fans able to catch all of the action live and in 4K from 1.55pm BST.

How to live stream F1 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix in the US

Formula One fans are now well-served by F1 TV and its unparalleled coverage. Its F1 TV Pro package gives you access to every race of the season live, as well as highlight reels and classic races from years gone by. The top tier offering also includes F2, F3, and Porsche Supercup coverage. The US subscription costs $79.99.

ESPN will also be offering comprehensive coverage of this season's action live in the US, with this race set to start Stateside on the network at 9am ET / 6am PT.

That means there's plenty of options for tuning in, but arguably the best for those wanting to watch an F1 live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels, now just $10 for your first month - save big with the latest Sling TV deal.

If you're already an ESPN subscriber, but are abroad during the 2021 F1 season, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix anywhere else in the world

No matter which corner of the world you're tuning in from, there's a live stream option for this race waiting for you.

If you don't mind staying up late Down Under, Fox Sports has the rights to show live F1 races in Australia, including this weekend's action from Hungaroring. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers can also watch online. Kayo Sports is currently offering a handy 14-day free trial- after that, you'll be on a rolling one month contract. Basic is $25 while Premium is $35. Green light time for the Hungarian GP is at 11pm AEST on Sunday night.

New Zealanders can live stream all of this year's F1 races via pay TV streaming platform Spark Sport. Spark Sport usually costs $19.99 per month, but if you only want to watch this weekend's race, you're in luck, as there's a 7-day free trial. The Hungarian Grand Prix will start at 1am NZST on Sunday night/Monday morning.

Canadian F1 followers can watch 2021 the action on English-language TSN or French-language RDS , with both premium channels offering livestreams online to subscribers. If you're not a cable customer, you can also watch the race online via the TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services which cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. The Hungarian Grand Prix starts at 9am ET / 6am PT for Canadian viewers this Sunday.

French and Dutch motor racing fans can watch every race live on F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month, while Sky Germany has the exclusive rights to every live F1 race this season after taking over the rights from national broadcaster RTL (which is still showing four races for free, including the Hungarian Grand Prix).

Sky Italia will be showing all 2021 season F1 action in Italy - which means motor racing fans in the region can stream every GP live via Sky's Now TV app. A 24-hour pass costs from €14.99.

The Hungarian GP is all set to start on Sunday at 3pm CET.

