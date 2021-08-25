Halo Infinite gets a release date plus limited edition Xbox bundle

We’ll see a release of Halo Infinite this year after all and there’s a limited-edition Xbox Series X console and Elite controller, too

Halo Infinite
(Image credit: Microsoft)
Mat Gallagher

By Last updated

Halo Infinite will get its release on Wednesday, December 8, according to the Microsoft Store today. The date was then confirmed in the opening presentation of Gamescom. Christmas is saved.

When Halo Infinite originally slipped from the Xbox Series X launch back in 2020, it seemed that we shouldn’t expect the title until 2022. And while December is only just in 2021, we’ll take it.

It’s not coming all at once though. The release will feature the campaign single-player mode and free-to-play multi-player modes, however the co-op and forge modes will be added next year.

Halo Infinite Xbox Series X limited edition

(Image credit: Microsoft)

For the December launch, Microsoft will also release a new Halo Infinite-themed Xbox Series X console as well as a special edition Xbox Elite controller. Celebrating 20 years of Halo, the custom-designed Xbox Series X is the first limited edition model to date and is inspired by the Halo Universe.

The special design also extends to the controller, with side and back grips. The special edition console launches on November 15, priced $549.99 (approx. £400/AU$755) and comes with a downloadable copy of Halo Infinite (on the December 8 release date). Pre-order from Microsoft today.

Halo Infinite Xbox Elite controller

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The limited-edition Halo Infinite Elite Series 2 controller is finished in a matte metallic green with an iridium gold D-pad and comes with an exclusive Halo Elite weapon charm for your multiplayer sessions. This also launches on November 15, priced $199.99 (£145/AU$275). Pre-order from Microsoft today. 

TOPICS
Gaming
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat is a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, cars, music or travel. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and is now based in Chicago.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.