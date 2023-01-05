Google Pixel phones just got a fantastic free audio upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Since they launched late last year, the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro have given Google's smartphone range a new lease of life. With a host of AI-powered features, like intelligent camera and photo editing functionality, the latest generation of Pixels have gone toe-to-toe with the best Android phones on the market.

One of the best bits about the Pixel range is the amount of regular updates that come through to the device. At the start of every month, users can download an update packed full of security upgrades and bug fixes, to keep their handset fresh. Occasionally, that update includes new features, too.

The January update has just dropped, and it includes Spatial Audio for the Google Pixel 6, the Google Pixel 6 Pro, the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro. It's far from a secret – Google Pixel owners could download the beta version of the update from mid-December! But it's now here for everyone, and that's great news for audiophiles.

Whether you love listening to music, streaming movies and TV, or just fancy a more lifelike experience in video calls, Spatial Audio is a great feature. A bit like surround sound, Spatial Audio looks to mimic what you would hear in the room, with more accurate changes to sounds. In effect, you get a better sense of the direction sounds are coming from, which makes everything feel a bit more realistic.

Aside from the audio enhancements, users get an upgrade to fingerprint recognition and improvements to Bluetooth connectivity, as well as some bug fixes.

It's a welcome upgrade for Pixel users, who'll be able to enjoy higher quality audio. For everyone else, it's another reason to consider the Pixel when it comes to upgrading your handset. If you're thinking about it, check out our guide to the best Google Pixel 7 deals, which will help to make sure you're getting the best price.