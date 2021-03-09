Google Pixel Fold breaks cover in stunning new video

The Google Pixel Fold is rumored to be making its debut this year, marking Google's first foray into the world of foldable smartphones alongside the likes of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip, and Moto Razr, and here's a first peek at what that smartphone might look like.

There's not a lot you can do when it comes to original form factors for foldable devices as it turns out, with reports that the foldable iPhone will adopt the clamshell design, but in these renders, the Google Pixel Fold echoes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, with a display on the front, as well as the inner folding display.

Designer Waqar Khan has based the renders on everything we've heard about the foldable smartphone so far – which isn't much – and it bears a strong resemblance to the Google Pixel 5 when folded, from the rear fingerprint sensor, to the dual camera array.

The handset looks significantly chunkier than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series, and you can forget the notion of an under display camera; Samsung is said to be lining one up for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but Google may be sticking with a holepunch camera, tucked away in the top left corner of the inner display.

The chassis looks to be made from the same durable plastic and bio resin as the Google Pixel 5, and when it comes to the colorways, the video and renders show off the Pixel Fold in Just Black, Sorta Sage, and a third white option.

Compared to what's already available on the foldable front, we're going to need to see some real innovations on design, or functionality to make the Pixel Fold as much of a hit as Samsung's foldables. A thick, plastic foldable with less impressive camera specs and unproven hardware durability may struggle to make a splash, but if Google is beavering away on a foldable phone, hopefully we'll see more leaks and rumors trickle out to paint a fuller picture of what the tech giant is lining up for fans.