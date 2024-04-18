Leaked Google Pixel 8a renders show every colour to expect

Quick summary Leaked renders reveal the colours of the upcoming Google Pixel 8a: Bay (light blue), Mint (green), Obsidian (black), and Porcelain (white). Google I/O in May 2024 is the expected launch date for the Pixel 8a.

The Google Pixel 8a launch is getting closer all the time, with many expecting its announcement alongside Google I/O in May 2024. There has been no shortage of leaks and this isn't the first time that Pixel 8a colours have been revealed, but these clean images (via 91mobiles) show the phones from every angle.

The Pixel 8a is going to be available in Bay, Mint, Obsidian and Porcelain. Bay (blue) is a familiar colour, because it was one of the signature colours of the Pixel 8 when it was announced in October 2023.

If you want to stand out, then the Mint Pixel 8a might be of interest. There has been a growing trend for green phones over the past couple of years and this refreshing option has some zing about it.

If neutral tones are what you're all about, the Porcelain is likely the Pixel 8a colour for you. This has more of a Kardashian vibe to it, with its earthy tones.

Finally we have Obsidian. This is the colour that everyone will probably buy, because we're often quite unadventurous with our phones.

To discover more about phone colour trends, I spoke to data experts Searchabull, who found that for 2024, it looks like the Barbie Effect is at play with pink being the hot colour that people are searching for.

With that put to one side, Pixel phones searches are most often for black or white, so it looks like the Obsidian and Porcelain options might be the best Pixel 8a colours.

What to expect from the Pixel 8a

The Pixel 8a could be one of the best affordable phones of the year, a stripped back version of the Google flagship - the Pixel 8 Pro - and offer many of the same features. It's expected to run on the Google Tensor G3 hardware, offer an expanded battery for longer life for better stamina.

We're not expecting to see any updates to the camera, with a 64-megapixel main camera supported by an ultrawide camera, but this will be a smart camera, as it's going to benefit from Google's Magic Editor and other AI-powered photo processing skills.

The Pixel 8a is expected to have a 6.1-inch display and it could make the move to 120Hz to make for smoother scrolling. I'm expecting a bump in peak brightness too, powering HDR, especially when it comes to viewing HDR content from the camera.

Google I/O is scheduled for 14 May and that's the likely date that the Pixel 8a will be revealed, so we should see this frequently-leaked phone actually launched within the next month.