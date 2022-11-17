Google Pixel 7 Pro just $749 in Black Friday sales!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Bargain klaxon! Now here's a Black Friday deal that's hard to ignore: the brand new Google Pixel 7 Pro is just $749 from 17 November until 28 November. Seeing as it's one of the best Android phones you can buy, that $150 discount is an absolute steal this early in its lifecycle.

View the Google Pixel 7 Pro deal on Google Store (opens in new tab)

The tech giant teased the promotion five hours before the sale got underway. So if you're reading this prior to the 17 November then you'll need to wait until 00:01 PST before the discount rate becomes available. I saw it active on the Google Store prior to the sale kicking in.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro: was $899 , now $749 at Google Store (opens in new tab)

If you're an Android user and want one of the best phones, Google is onto a real winner with the Pixel 7 Pro. It uses Google's own Tensor G2 processor, runs super smooth, looks the part, and its cameras are brilliant too. At this price, it's the best flagship Android phone for most people right now in my view.

I've been using the Pixel 7 Pro since just before its official launch – but that was only last month, back in October, so this deal is one of the most stand-out offers I've seen in any of the Black Friday promotions this year. The standard Pixel 7 is also on offer (opens in new tab) if the smaller and even cheaper handset appeals more.

As I make clear in my review of the mobile, I think Google is onto an absolute winner with its latest flagship. It looks great, its cameras are great, and its price was already great – it's just even better for this flash 11-day sales period.

With the right hardware under the hood, which is Google's own Tensor G2, I've found the Pixel 7 Pro to run super smoothly, all while looking the part thanks to its distinctive design. The handset up top of page is finished in Hazel, but you can buy one in Snow or Obsidian too.

I'm not sure if Google will have the supply to reach the demand of this particular Black Friday deal, so if that $749 sounds appealing I'd crack on and put one in your basket ASAP. Happy shopping!