Google Pixel 6a just £299 in Black Friday sales!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Bargain klaxon! Now here's a Black Friday deal that's hard to ignore: the brand new Google Pixel 6a is just £299 in an 11-day sale that's running from 17 November until 28 November. Seeing as it's one of the best Android phones you can buy, that £100 discount is an absolute steal.

View the Google Pixel 6a deal on Google Store (opens in new tab)

I received an email the second the Black Friday sales kicked in, and while I'm disappointed there's no great Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro deals, as you'll find in the USA, the cut price on the Pixel 6A is still massively welcome. Especially as this handset only arrived mere months ago! It's still fresh.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: was £399 , now £299 on Google Store (opens in new tab)

If you're an Android user and want one of the best affordable phones, Google is onto a real winner with the Pixel 6a. It uses Google's own Tensor processor, runs super smooth for a budget phone, and looks the part too. At this price, it's the best budget flagship Android phone for most people right now in my view.

I'd been using the Pixel 6a for months prior to moving into the Pixel 7 Pro – but that was only last month, as the Pixel 6a is still fresh and feels new. As I make clear in my review of the phone, I think Google is onto an absolute winner with its budget handset. It looks great, its cameras are great, and its price was already great – it's just even better for this flash sale.

I'm not sure if Google will have the supply to reach the demand of this particular Black Friday deal, so if that £299 outright purchase sounds appealing then I'd crack on and put one in your basket ASAP. Happy shopping!