Google Pixel 6a just £299 in Black Friday sales!

Bargain klaxon! Now here's a Black Friday deal that's hard to ignore: the brand new Google Pixel 6a is just £299 in an 11-day sale that's running from 17 November until 28 November. Seeing as it's one of the best Android phones you can buy, that £100 discount is an absolute steal.

I received an email the second the Black Friday sales kicked in, and while I'm disappointed there's no great Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro deals, as you'll find in the USA, the cut price on the Pixel 6A is still massively welcome. Especially as this handset only arrived mere months ago! It's still fresh.

If you're an Android user and want one of the best affordable phones, Google is onto a real winner with the Pixel 6a. It uses Google's own Tensor processor, runs super smooth for a budget phone, and looks the part too. At this price, it's the best budget flagship Android phone for most people right now in my view.

I'd been using the Pixel 6a for months prior to moving into the Pixel 7 Pro – but that was only last month, as the Pixel 6a is still fresh and feels new.  As I make clear in my review of the phone, I think Google is onto an absolute winner with its budget handset. It looks great, its cameras are great, and its price was already great – it's just even better for this flash sale.

I'm not sure if Google will have the supply to reach the demand of this particular Black Friday deal, so if that £299 outright purchase sounds appealing then I'd crack on and put one in your basket ASAP. Happy shopping!

