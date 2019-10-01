Google Pixel 4 XL teased ahead of October 15 reveal – here's what to expect from the iPhone 11 rival

Google has started drumming up excitement for the Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL ahead of their reveal on October 15 in the form of a new advertising campaign.

The Search behemoth has shared four videos documenting how customers found older Google Pixel handsets, like the current Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL – touching on everything from camera performance to how long they last on a single charge.

While the videos don't offer up any details about the Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL, they serve as a nice reminder of what Google has managed to achieve with the Google Pixel line and ultimately what to expect from the next iteration.

At this stage, it's more Google confirming what we've already heard than shining light on new details – at least, that's the case when it comes to the Google Pixel 4 XL.

The future flagship has leaked more times than we've had hot dinners over the course of the past month or so, with a new render here and a new hands-on video there all coming together to form a rather complete picture of what's on the way.

In a nutshell, the Google Pixel 4 XL will be the largest model in the Google Pixel 4 range, bundling an ultra-fluid 6.2-inch 90Hz screen, a Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 855 CPU, 6GB of RAM, a dual-camera on the front and rear and a 3700mAh battery.

It's also believed to come with Face Unlock and an intricate gesture-based feature, called Motion Sense, that will allow owners to interact with their Google Pixel 4 without touching it – controlling music and snoozing alarms with the wave of a hand.

Plus, both will no doubt ship running Android 10 to boot.

The Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL will be announced in New York City on October 15. The duo should hit the shelves soon thereafter.