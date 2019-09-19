Google Pixel 4 XL shown from EVERY ANGLE in slick new video

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then a video has to be worth at least 1.8 million, says Forrester researcher James McQuivey. So, considering we've stumbled upon more than 30 images of the upcoming Google Pixel 4 XL to date, this footage showing off the handset from all angles has to be worth in the region of 54 million.

Created by Concept Creator using the abundance of leaks we've seen over the course of the past few weeks as a guide, the short clip doesn't envisage a wacky new design that Google could be toying with, but rather takes all the most credible information and showcases it in the style of an official product announcement video.

It's mostly bang on the money, too — everything from the new square module camera to the huge bezel matches up. Sure, there are some minor details that just miss the mark (the corners of the screen are more rounded on the real thing, for example, but if you're after the clearest visualisation of what's on Google has up its sleeve, this is it.

Earlier this week, Google sent out invitations to a 'Made by Google' event it's hosting in New York City on October 15, where it will almost certainly unveil the Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL — so we don't have much longer wait until we can order this bad boy. We could also see a budget Google Pixel 4a and Google Pixel 4a XL.

Missed all the latest news, leaks and rumours? Here's what you need to know: The Google Pixel 4 XL is set to be the largest model in the Google Pixel 4 range, bundling a 6.2-inch 90Hz display, a Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 855 CPU, 6GB of RAM, a dual-camera on both the front and rear, 128GB of internal storage and a 3700mAh battery.