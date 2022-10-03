Google Nest Doorbell spotted in US store ahead of release

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Google launch event this week looks set to show off a host of new products. We've already seen the Google Pixel 7 range of phones, and the Google Pixel Watch which signals the companies' first foray into smartwatch technology.

They've also teased some updates to the Google Nest range of products. We're expecting a Pro variant of the Google Nest Wi-Fi. Plus, last week, Google leaked images of a new colour for the Nest Doorbell.

Now, one consumer at US retailer Best Buy has spotted the new Nest Doorbell on display in-store. Images revealed by 9to5google (opens in new tab) show a second generation of the Wired doorbell variant. The one shown is in white, and the design appears to match the second generation of the battery model.

When the consumer tried to purchase the doorbell, he was refused by the store manager, as it was an unreleased product. Bizarrely, the manager told him it was available as of the 4th of October – two days prior to Google's launch event.

If this isn't an error, it could signify intent from Google to spread the releases over the course of the week leading up to its event, rather than having everything on one day.

Google Pixel launch event: everything we know

We know we're going to see the launch of the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro phones, as well as the Pixel Watch. Leaked images of one Google Pixel Watch key feature suggests that the company could have set its sights on winning over fans of traditional watches.

We're expecting to see glimpses of the Google Pixel Tablet, which has appeared in recent promotional material. Rumours have also pointed to a first look at the Google Pixel foldable phone. Don't expect a full release, but Google may want to tempt us with what its been working on.

The launch event will happen live on October 6th.