Get the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at its cheapest ever price at Amazon

Calling all Samsung fans! Samsung has had an incredibly successful year, courtesy of its smartphone, smartwatch, tablet and earbud releases. If you’re an Android user or love the Samsung brand, we’ve found the best deal on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Right now, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has dropped to its cheapest ever price at Amazon. Originally priced at £599, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is now just £319, taking £280 (47%) off this premium Android device.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Although it’s not the newest smartphone offering from Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is an impressive Android phone with premium specs and a whole host of features. Following its release in 2020, it quickly became one of the best Android phones (opens in new tab) on the market with its brilliant AMOLED screen, powerful chipset and stunning camera system.

In our Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review (opens in new tab), we commented that it’s “better value for money, with a gorgeous ultra-premium display, intuitive UI and photographic capabilities. Perhaps the best Android phone on the market…” We couldn’t rave about it enough so this £280 price cut is definitely worth taking advantage of if you’re in need of a new phone.

When you buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at Amazon, you’ll only be buying the handset, so the device will be SIM free. To help you get your new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE up and running, check out the best SIM only deals (opens in new tab) from a range of popular UK mobile providers.

To view this Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deal, click the link above or keep reading for more details on this clever Android phone.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: was £599, now £319 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 47% off the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at Amazon. This high performance Android phone has an impressive 6.5-inch display and 120Hz refresh rate for powerful speedy responses. The camera is the best part of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with its ultra-wide lens, clear Night Mode and zoom features. This deal is only available on the Cloud White colour.

If you’re not sure the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is the right phone for you, don’t fret as Samsung has launched not one, not two, but THREE new smartphone collections in 2022. The Samsung Galaxy S22 (opens in new tab) was announced in February 2022 and was followed by the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (opens in new tab) and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (opens in new tab) which were both released in August 2022.