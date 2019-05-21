Get Nintendo Switch Online for FREE with this simple trick

If you're already the proud owner of an Amazon Prime subscription (and a Nintendo Switch), you're eligible to get a year-long subscription to Switch Online absolutely free on top of all the usual benefits bundled with your Prime membership.

The brilliant deal is part of a new partnership with Twitch Prime. If you’re an Amazon Prime or Prime Video subscriber, you can automatically become a Twitch Prime member just by linking the two accounts together – a perk introduced after Amazon acquired the hugely popular game-streaming platform.

If you're not a member of Twitch, just sign-up for free – link your account to Prime and then get a whole 365 days of free access to the paid-for online experience on the Nintendo Switch.

Amazon Prime costs £79 ($119) a year or £7.99 ($12.99) a month. Nintendo Switch Online costs £17.99 (€19.99), so it's not the biggest saving around, but it's a brilliant free perk for those who are already subscribed.

And if you've already coughed-up for an annual subscription to Switch Online – don't panic. The free membership bundled with Amazon Prime / Twitch Prime can be stacked on-top of your existing plan and kicks-in as soon as your paid-for subscription runs out.

If you're not familiar with Nintendo Switch Online, the subscription brings a number of exclusive features to the part-home console, part-portable console. It allows you to save your progress in the cloud, which should offer greater peace of mind and save your skin if something goes awry with your SD card or internal memory.

Switch Online also lets you take part in online multi-player games and take on players from across the world in games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. You'll also be able to access to a library of classic NES games, and exclusive titles like Tetris 99.

Those who sign-up to the free membership should be aware that the free subscription will revert to a paid plan at the usual rate after the year has ended. As always, you can cancel anytime beforehand to stop the automatic renewal.