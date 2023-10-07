Get the 50-inch Amazon Fire TV for $149 in this Prime Day deal

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

This October there's a chance to save big on a new TV. That's because Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is going to offer up some big discounts on some of the best TVs on the market.

While most of the deals won't land until the sale starts at 12:01 am (PT) on Tuesday, October 10, there are some invite-only deals that you can register for in advance. These invite only deals are only open to Prime subscribers and have limited inventory, so for a chance to buy you have to request an invite and buy it before it runs out on the day.

One of the best examples of an invite-only deal that we've seen so far is this 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series. This normally sells for $375, which is a good price already. However, this deal takes the price down to just $149. You read that right, just 150 bucks for a 50-inch 4K smart TV.

At this price I suspect the deal to sell out pretty quickly, so not only should you register for it now, but you will need to be checking your in-box for the link to buy as soon as it lands.