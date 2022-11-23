Get 55% off the Brook + Wilde Lux mattress in this Black Friday deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As we approach the Black Friday weekend, the best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) are kicking off in style, with hundreds of products and brands hitting record low prices. One of the best things to buy during Black Friday are mattresses, because let’s face it, mattresses are expensive but with a Black Friday deal, you can save hundreds of pounds on a new mattress, duvet, pillow or bedding set.

We’ve been looking far and wide for the best Black Friday mattress deals (opens in new tab) and this year, the big-name mattress brands are slashing prices on their best selling mattresses, including Brook + Wilde. Right now in the Brook + Wilde Black Friday sale, the Lux mattress is 55% off, taking this premium mattress down to its lowest ever price.

View the Black Friday Lux mattress deal at Brook + Wilde (opens in new tab)

Shop all deals from the Brook + Wilde Black Friday sale (opens in new tab)

At Brook + Wilde, you can save over £600 on the Lux mattress this Black Friday. The Lux mattress comes in single, double, king and super king sizes. Depending on the size you choose, you can save £384.45 on the single, £494.45 on the double, £549.45 on the king and £604.45 on the super king.

The Brook + Wilde Lux mattress has a medium firmness level, deep comfort layers and zoned support for better spinal alignment. Within its 5 layers, there’s cooling memory foam that’s breathable, durable and moulds to the body, and 1,000 pocket springs for extra bounce and protection. It’s one of the best mattresses (opens in new tab) you can buy and for more reasons why we love this mattress, read our Brook + Wilde Lux mattress review (opens in new tab).

In the Brook + Wilde Black Friday sale, shoppers can get 55% off all mattresses, including the Lux, Elite (opens in new tab), Ultima (opens in new tab) and Perla (opens in new tab). To take advantage of this offer, you’ll need to spend over £400 (Brook + Wilde mattresses start at £699) and once you’ve added your mattress of choice to your basket, simply add the code CYBER55 at the checkout.

To view the Brook + Wilde Lux mattress deal, click the link above or keep reading for more details.

(opens in new tab) Lux mattress (Double): £899 , £404.55 at Brook + Wilde (opens in new tab)

Get 55% off the Lux mattress in the Brook + Wilde Black Friday sale. The Lux is the cheapest of the range, but it's still ultra-luxurious with its hybrid layers and 'Wave technology' which is designed to keep the spine aligned. Deal ends Cyber Monday.

While Brook + Wilde sales are few and far between, this is the best deal we’ve seen from them in a while and it can help you save hundreds of pounds on a new sleep set-up. To keep up-to-date with offers all year round, check out these Brook + Wilde deals & discount codes (opens in new tab).