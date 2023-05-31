Garmin launches Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro with new heart rate sensor and features

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Garmin lovers, listen up, as there are two new watches in town. The brand’s latest arrivals, the Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro, both not only include some upgraded performance features to their predecessor models but some brand new ones altogether (including hill and endurance scores, but more on that later).

Last year Garmin had an impressive year with the release of the Garmin Venu 2, as well as the Garmin Forerunner 955 and Garmin Forerunner 255, so we weren’t sure whether there was going to be a long wait this time around when it came to new releases. But, yet again, the brand has spoilt us, and their new watches (unsurprisingly) look pretty impressive.

Just like its predecessor, the Garmin Epix (Gen 2), the new Epix Pro is another stylish (and expensive) Garmin watch. The watch is now available in three sizes, just like Fenix watches, which makes it easier for people with smaller/larger wrists to find the best Epix Pro for themselves. There are tons of new features, too, as detailed below.

We compared the two new Garmin watches here: Garmin Fenix 7 Pro vs Epix Pro

(Image credit: Garmin)

First up is the built-in LED flashlight, which was previously only available on Garmin’s Garmin Fenix 7X and Garmin Enduro 2 users. It has variable intensities and a strobe mode so that those working out in the dark will have more awareness.

Complimenting this is the new Red Shift Mode, a night mode which sees the watch change its display colours to shades of red to better acclimate to darker conditions, as well as reduce sleep cycle disturbance. It’s similar to the night mode on the Apple Watch Ultra and is a feature we think will be welcomed by the Garmin community and newcomers.

Probably the most exciting upgrade is the Elevate Gen 5 optical heart rate sensor. The new bio-sensor is said to have imported signal quality thanks to the improved optical layout that "integrates more spatially diverse optical" sensors. Plus, the sport-specific algorithm has also been updated, providing better estimates.

Two new interesting software features trail runners will appreciate are the Hill Score and Endurance Score. The former analyses uphill runs based on elevation and biometric data and ranked your climbing ability accordingly. The latter is said to analyse a number of stats to provide you with an endurance score. Garmin says that although two runners might have the same Vo2 max, this doesn't mean their endurance is on the same level; that's where Endurance Score comes in.

(Image credit: Garmin)

The Up Ahead feature – inherited from the Enduro 2 – highlights points of interest on the map, including aid stations, landmarks, etc. And, of course, in typical Garmin fashion, the watch comes with a whole host of new preloaded activities you can monitor, from racquet sports to horseback riding (there are over 30 new sports modes).

The Fenix 7 Pro is another one of Garmin’s more prestigiously priced watches, and it comes with some similar, plus additional features to that of the Epix Pro, enhancing its multisport capabilities even further. Like its new contender, the Fenix 7 Pro comes with a built-in LED flashlight, which is now available on all Fenix 7 Pro models, not just the largest one, the ‘Up Ahead’ feature, an optimised heart rate sensor, as well as the hill and endurance score.

How much does the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro cost?

The most important bit of info we all want to know. As previously mentioned, both of these watches are rather spenny. The Epix Pro will start at £830/$900/AU$1,700, while the Fenix Pro is comparatively cheaper at £750/$800/AU$1,350. Both are available to buy from Garmin UK, Garmin US and Garmin AU from today.

If you're keen to purchase a Garmin watch, but now these newcomers have made you even more indecisive about which model to go with, then check out our best Garmin watch guide, where we've collated the best of the best to (hopefully) make your decision a little easier.