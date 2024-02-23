Frederique Constant’s new watch is imperfectly perfect with a quirky, hand-drawn dial

Swiss luxury watch manufacturer, Frederique Constant has just revealed its latest collaboration with French artist seconde/seconde/. The two new Slimline Moonphase Date Manufacture timepieces are limited edition and feature a beautiful moonphase display with a cheeky dial and handwritten accents.

Frederique Constant proves itself as one of the best watch brands on the market, due to its intricate movements and watch assembly by hand. But the brand has often felt that this fact isn’t always recognised, so it asked seconde/seconde/ to collaborate on a new watch that conveys the message.

The result is two limited edition versions of the Slimline Moonphase Date Manufacture that highlights the intricacy and uniqueness of Frederique Constant’s manual assembly with seconde/seconde/ humorous and playful style. Two versions of the Slimline Moonphase Date Manufacture are available, one in steel which is limited to 100 pieces and the second in steel with rose gold elements which is limited to 10 pieces.

Powered by an FC-705 automatic calibre movement, the Slimline Moonphase Date Manufacture might look simple from far away, but up close, it displays special and hidden details that make it a real showstopper. The 42mm stainless steel case displays a matte silver dial that’s simple but with a subtle sparkle. On the dial is a moonphase and date display that sits at the six o’clock position.

The dial is complete with steel and silver crown, hands and applied hour markers, although the online-exclusive edition is displayed in rose gold. What really makes this watch stand out is the hour markers are uneven and seem to fall down the dial, giving it a sprinkle-like effect.

(Image credit: Frederique Constant)

On closer inspection, you’ll also see that the moonphase, date and logo are hand drawn and handwritten. This is done as a nod to the handcrafted aspect of Frederique Constant’s watches and the Slimline Moonphase Date Manufacture itself. The uneven typography and drifting hour markers are inspired by human error and the beauty of imperfection.

But the design doesn’t stop there. The Slimline Moonphase Date Manufacture has an open display case back where you can see the automatic movement in action, including its bi-directional oscillating rotor, blue screws and perlage graining on the base plate. The case back also has text that reads: “How do we tell the world that manual-assembly is at the core of our Manufacture? We asked artists seconde/seconde/. He took it too far.”