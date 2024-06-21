Frederique Constant unveils Highlife chronograph watch in rose gold and midnight blue

QUICK SUMMARY Frederique Constant has added two watches to its Highlife collection for its 25th anniversary. Both powered by the FC-391 calibre movement, the new Highlife Chronograph Automatics feature stunning colour variations with one in rose gold and midnight blue, and the other in steel, opaline and green. The new Frederique Constant Highlife Chronograph Automatic watches are available to buy now with prices starting from £3,295.

Frederique Constant has just unveiled two new Highlife Chrono automatics in celebration of 25 years of the Highlife collection. The first watch is a new variation of the Highlife Chronograh Automatic in rose gold, while the second limited edition watch has a contemporary sporty aesthetic.

2024 marks the 25th anniversary of the Frederique Constant Highlife collection. To celebrate the occasion, Frederique Constant is launching two new variations of its popular 41mm Chronograph Automatic. The Highlife collection, which dates back to 1999, is best known for its interchangeable straps and the two new references double the size of the range.

Both Highlife Chronograph Automatic watches have similar accents, including movement and strap combinations. Powered by the FC-391 calibre movement, the watches display an hours/minutes/seconds display with three chronograph dials and a date window located between four and five o’clock.

The movement of the two Highlife Chronograph Automatic watches can be seen through the sapphire crystal caseback. The intricate timekeeping features Côtes de Genève detailing, and offers 10 ATM water resistant and 60-hour power reserves.

(Image credit: Frederique Constant)

The first Highlife Chronograph Automatic in rose gold joins the standard collection and is the first watch in the collection to be in plated rose gold. This new material and colour seems to be a 2024 trend for Frederique Constant as the brand launched its first solid rose gold Classic Moonphase Date earlier this year.

The rose gold of the Highlife Chronograph Automatic is featured on the case, hour markers, hours, minutes and seconds hands, crown and pushers. Alongside the luxurious colour and material, the Highlife Chronograph Automatic has a midnight blue dial that’s subtly textured with a carved globe sitting behind the silver subdials. This watch comes with a blue suede strap with crocodile pattern or a rubber strap.

The second Highlife Chronograph Automatic in steel is limited to 1888 pieces, and marks the second time in three years that the brand has produced a limited edition steel version of the Highlife Chronograph Automatic. For a contemporary sporty-chic look, the Highlife Chronograph Automatic has a steel case, crown, hours, minutes and seconds hands, and hour markers.

(Image credit: Frederique Constant)

The steel of the Highlife Chronograph Automatic is offset with a textured opaline dial and dark green chronograph counters. The strap options include green suede, brushed polished steel and rubber.

Both Highlife Chronograph Automatic watches are available to buy now with the rose gold variation priced at £3,495 and the limited edition steel costing £3,295.