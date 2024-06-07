Frederique Constant unveils its first solid rose gold watch with a new movement

QUICK SUMMARY Frederique Constant has unveiled a new version of the Classic Moonphase Date Manufacture. The watch features a new in-house FC-716 movement and marks the first time that the FC-716 series is crafted from solid rose gold. The Frederique Constant Classic Moonphase Date Manufacture cost £15,695 and is limited to 150 pieces.

Frederique Constant has just revealed its new and exclusive Classic Moonphase Date Manufacture. Part of the popular Classic Moonphase Date collection, the new watch features a new movement and the first solid rose gold case in the FC-716 series.

The current collection of Frederique Constant’s Manufacture watches are made of solid gold, but this new limited edition watch marks the first time the brand has crafted a watch from a solid piece of 18-karat rose gold. A truly stunning timepiece, the new Frederique Constant Classic Moonphase Date Manufacture features rose gold on the case, bezel, crown, hands and hour markers.

In addition to the new rose gold material, the Frederique Constant Classic Moonphase Date Manufacture is powered by the all-new in-house FC-716 movement. Expanding Frederique Constant’s movements, of which there are 33 in total, the new automatic calibre movement offers 72 hours of power reserve and vibrations of 28,800 per hour.

As the name suggests, the silver dial of the Frederique Constant Classic Moonphase Date Manufacture is complete with a date and moonphase. Both related to astronomy, the two complications are intertwined together in a single display.

(Image credit: Frederique Constant)

Located at the six o’clock position, the intricate moonphase shows off the current phases of the moon with the numbers for each day of the month running in a circle around it. A small rose gold hand moves around it to indicate the day, alongside the main slim rose gold hour, minute and seconds hands.

Measuring 40mm in diameter, the Frederique Constant Classic Moonphase Date Manufacture has an onion-shaped crown on the right side of the case. The caseback has a transparent crystal so you can see the new movement in action, and is complete with Côtes de Genève detailing.

The Frederique Constant Classic Moonphase Date Manufacture is a real work of art, and the rose gold and silver accents are complemented with a navy blue alligator leather strap. The watch is available for £15,695 but it’s limited to just 150 pieces, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to get the new Frederique Constant Classic Moonphase Date Manufacture on your wrist.