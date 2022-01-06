Fossil and Razer team up at CES to launch a limited-edition smartwatch for gamers

Fossil and Razer have launched a limited-edition smartwatch at CES 2022, the Razer X Fossil Gen 6, leveraging Fossil’s most innovative smartwatch platform to date and featuring three exclusive Razer watch faces

The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 will be launching this month in a limited quantity of just 1,337 units.

Will it earn its place among the best smartwatches available to buy today? Let's take a look at what this collaboration is offering.

The Fossil Gen 6 is the first smartwatch powered by the Snapdragon Wear4100+ Platform, which provides a major boost to speed and performance, with faster application load time, more responsive user experiences, and more efficient power consumption.

The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch also boasts top wellness features, reinforcing the commitment of both brands to well-being. It comes only a few months after the launch of Razer’s dedicated wellness initiative for gamers, Champions Start From Within.

The sleek smartwatch features a black 44mm case, three exclusive watch faces, and elements of a Razer user interface. It also includes two custom-designed and interchangeable 22mm silicone straps.

(Image credit: Fossil x Razer)

The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch boasts the following wellness features:

Sleep Tracking and Increased Battery Charging Speed

You can make the most of shorter charging time and extended battery life to maximise your time. Track your sleep, monitor restfulness and set sleep goals in the Sleep Tile, then quickly charge the smartwatch before your day begins.

How fast are we talking? The smartwatch reaches 80% charge in just over 30 minutes of charging.

Upgraded Health & Wellness Sensors

The Gen 6 boasts an upgraded heart rate sensor to allow continuous tracking and improved signal accuracy. You'll also benefit from the new SpO2 sensor, which tracks an estimate of your blood oxygen measurements to see how well your body is circulating oxygen over time.

In the future, you can also expect Cardio Fitness Level tracking, which shows an estimation of VO2 max using resting heart rate and user biometrics to indicate overall cardiorespiratory health over time.

Hands-Free Wellness Tracking

The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 will help you track your wellness goals – whether you check your heart rate throughout the day, take a moment to reset with a guided breathing session, or schedule a daily walk.

Plus, hands-free notifications and tethered calls with the built-in microphone will keep you connected without you having to hit pause on your day, or your game.

Razer X Fossil Gen 6 specs

Stainless steel case, top ring and pushers

44 mm case size

Stunning 1.28’’ touchscreen digital display (326 PPI)

Swimproof (up to 3 ATM)

Customisable dials and button functionality

Interchangeable straps and bracelets Increased performance and lower power consumption with Snapdragon Wear™ 4100+

Access to download new Wear OS apps and experiences on Google Play from favourite brands, including new features like offline playback for Premium YouTube Music and Spotify Premium users

Connectivity: Bluetooth® 5.0 LE, WiFi, GPS, NFC SE

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass, Altimeter, PPG Heart Rate, SpO2, Off-body IR, Ambient Light

Wear OS by Google

8 GB of storage and 1 GB RAM

4 pin USB fast charging with a magnetic puck

The Razer x Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch will retail for £319 / US$329 and will be available this month from Fossil's website as well as Razer's website.