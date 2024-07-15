Forget the Amazon Prime Sale – my favourite 66°North waterproof jacket has £150 off!

It’s no secret that the best waterproof jackets often don’t come cheap, but they’re a well-worth investment as, let’s be honest, here in the UK we can make use of one pretty much all year round. The Snaefell Jacket from 66°North is one of these waterproofs and right now it has a £150 off, as it’s been reduced from £409 to £259 .

One of the perks of being the Active Writer here at T3 is that my job consists of testing lots of outdoor/fitness gear, including waterproof jackets and, out of all the ones that I’ve tested, the Snaefell is by far my favourite.

It's made with Polartec Power Shield Pro – a material crafted from biolon (plant-based nylon) and non-PFAS materials that are windproof, waterproof and breathable – but it’s also the softest waterproof jacket I've ever worn. You know how some waterproof jackets can be cold and crunchy? Not this. The Snaefell is buttery soft. In fact, it's so soft, that you'll question whether it's even waterproof.

66°North Snaefell Jacket: was £409, now £259 Whether you’re hiking in a downpour, cycling, or doing everyday activities, the Snaefell Jacket made from Polartec Power Shield Pro, has got you. Save £150 off now!

The breathability and windproof tech of the Snaefell is also outstanding. I tested it out in a very breezy Dorset during May and although it's lightweight (550 grams) and I was only wearing a base layer underneath, it completely sheltered from the wind off me. There are also elastic cords at the bottom of the jacket, around the hood, and velcro tabs on the sleeves to keep you protected from cold and wet weather conditions. Also, a small, but very useful feature, there's plenty of storage with three external pockets and one internal one. The two front ones are nice and roomy too and the zips are also waterproof.

Overall, it's a brilliant waterproof jacket, but if you want to dive into the Snaefell in a little more detail, then check out my five-star review. As I mentioned earlier, waterproof jackets are expensive, but it's not every day you see £150 knocked off a good one, so have a further read and take advantage of this deal while you can.