Forget Prime Day! This Simba mattress deal is up to 55% off right now

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is right around the corner, an exclusive two day sale for Prime members. The Prime Day deals are a great place to look for price drops on a variety of products, including TVs, laptops, smart cameras, air fryers, electric toothbrushes, and much more.

But one area that Prime Day deals falter in is mattress deals. While you can find a few mattress price cuts during the sale, you can’t always find the right size, type or brand you need, so you’re better off shopping directly from the company you have in mind.

If you’re looking for a cheap mattress deal , forget Prime Day – instead, shop the Simba Sleep Tech Event . Simba is best known for its comfortable and supportive hybrid mattresses, pillows, duvets, bedding and furniture. As someone who currently owns the Simbatex Foam mattress , I can confidently say that Simba mattresses are undeniably cosy and incredibly high quality… and with up to 55% off, the Simba sale is something you won't want to miss.

The best deal I’ve found from the Simba sale (and the one I’d buy for myself) is on the Simba Hybrid Pro. Sitting at the top spot in our best mattress guide, the Simba Hybrid Pro was given 5 stars in our Simba Hybrid Pro review . It boasts eight layers of comfort, including 5,000 titanium Aerocoil springs, a luxurious natural wool top layer, and a dreamily thick knitted cover, plus you can save up to £700 on this premium mattress right now.

To view the Simba Hybrid Pro deal, click the link below and if you fancy a different Simba mattress, I’ve included a couple more deals for you to peruse. For Simba sales all year round, check out these Simba mattress deals and use these Simba discount codes for money off your orders.

Simba Hybrid Pro: 40% off in the Simba Sleep Tech Sale

Save up to £700 on the Simba Hybrid Pro in the Simba sale. With its impressive eight layer construction, excellent motion isolation and temperature regulation, the Simba Hybrid Pro promises to deliver the best sleep night after night. All sizes of the Simba Hybrid Pro are discounted – see all the details below: Single: was £1,159 , now £695.40 Double: was £1,599 , now £959.40 King: was £1,749 , now £1,049.40 Super King: was £1,829 , now £1,097.40

Simba Hybrid Original: 40% off in the Simba Sleep Tech Sale

The OG Simba Hybrid is now 40% off in the Simba sale. This medium-firm mattress is great for side and back sleepers, offering tailored support and a breathable night sleep. See our Simba Hybrid Original review for more. All sizes of the Simba Hybrid Original are discounted – see all the details below: Single: was £799 , now £479.40 Double: was £1,079 , now £647.40 King: was £1,249 , now £749.40 Super King: was £1,399 , now £839.40