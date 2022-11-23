Foot Locker's Black Friday sale is a must-see for sneakerheads (like me)

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I don't care about TV deals – all I want is a new pair of Crocs on Black Friday. And maybe some Nike and Adidas trainers, because why not? Where am I supped to go to find the best sneaker and athleisure deals this Black Friday? Foot Locker, of course. With more deals added almost every day, Foot Locker Black Friday Sale offers a range of limited-time deals where you can save up to 50% on this year’s hottest sneakers.

Shop the Foot Locker Black Friday Sale (opens in new tab)

These include many of the most sought-after brands and models, such as the Adidas NMD R1 V2 (opens in new tab), which features an upper designed entirely using recycled materials and is currently available with a 30% discount at £79.99. Or you can snap up a pair of Puma Slipstreams (opens in new tab) for 40% off, taking the price from £99.99 to £59.99. And with a massive saving of 50%, from £64.99 down to £34.99, the Nike Crater Impact for kids (opens in new tab) is set to be a hit this Black Friday Weekend.

For even more offers about practically everything, head over to our best Black Friday deals page. We also have pages dedicated to the best fitness deals, cheap Garmin deals, cheap Fitbit deals, cheap Bowflex deals and more. Also, you might want to check out T3's best Nike Black Friday sales and best Adidas Black Friday deals. Without further ado, here are our top picks from the Foot Locker Black Friday Sales.

(opens in new tab) Nike Waffle One Disruptive Branding: Was £100 , now £55 at Foot Locker (opens in new tab)

Subdued yet sublime, the Waffle One features transparent mesh and soft suede for a lightweight feel and time-tested varsity style. A dual-stacked midsole keeps the classic wedge shape of the Waffle franchise for a soft, cushioned ride. Now nearly half-price; unmissable deal!

(opens in new tab) Vans Slip-on Tie Dye: Was £60 , now £25 at Foot Locker (opens in new tab)

These low-profile slip-on shoes have a canvas upper, padded collars and elastic accents for ultimate comfort. Vans-signature rubber waffle outsole feels good underfoot and helps you stay on your skateboard easier. Because you skate, right? Less than half price!