What am I buying myself this Black Friday? Crocs. Lots of them.

I tried to resist, but I couldn't – I need me some Crocs! For many years, I thought Crocs were the silliest-looking footwear anyone could buy; they are clunky, ugly, and instantly recognisable, which is not something you want when you wear ugly shoes. My strong dislike turned into admiration the more I looked at them. And now, on Black Friday, I think the time has come to get my first pair of Crocs.

There are many models to choose from, but I think I'm going to go with something big and chunky. Go hard or go home, am I right? I wish the Sasquatch model (opens in new tab) was included in the sale, but I guess I'll have to settle for something less textured, such as the Classic Lined Tie-Dye Clog (opens in new tab) (winter's coming, after all) or the Baya Printed Lined Clog (opens in new tab).

Amazon UK also has its Crocs Black Friday sale on (opens in new tab); the Classic All Terrain Terrazzo Clog (opens in new tab) would be a nice addition to any footwear collection. How about the Classic Animal Remix Clog (opens in new tab)? So many options! How can I make a decision? Maybe I should buy more than just one pair. After all, the floodgates are already open, so I might as well start building a proper Crocs collection.

And just to make sure I can wear my new Crocs in style, I'll get a few Crocs socks, which also happen to be on offer (opens in new tab). Since they are so cheap, I might as well get a pair for the fam, so we can all enjoy the Crocs experience. The purple Kids' Classic Slipper (opens in new tab) looks dope; I'm sure my pre-teen son will be delighted to put them on. And my significant other can stroll around town wearing the Women's Classic Platform Clog (opens in new tab). Perfect.