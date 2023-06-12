Father’s Day gift guide 2023: 15 ideas that will make dads happy

This Sunday (18th June 2023) is Father’s Day, a time to celebrate your dad by showering him in gifts that show how much you love and appreciate him. Whether you’ve left it until the last minute or you don’t know what to get your dad this year, we’ve rounded up the best Father’s Day gifts that he’s sure to love.
Now, we’re not gonna to lie to you – the Father’s Day stereotypes are rife in this gift guide. According to all major card companies, dads across the world all love the same thing… beer, DIY, grilling and napping! While we’ve tried to avoid the obvious and the boring gift ideas that crop up every year, we’ve searched far and wide to find gifts that will appeal to all types of dads, their hobbies and your budget.
Here are 15 gift ideas for Father’s Day 2023, including barbecues, golfing gear, headphones, aftershave and much more.
15 gift ideas for Father's Day 2023
It’s barbecue season and what better way to celebrate your dad than getting him the best barbecue for Father’s Day? Our top pick is the Char-Broil Kettleman which delivers everything you could possibly want from a barbecue while not breaking the bank in the process. Featuring heavy-duty steel legs, lid-mounted temperature gauge and an impressive cooking size, the Char-Broil Kettleman is a must-have in the garden this summer. If your dad loves to cook, check out these outdoor cooking gift ideas for more.
For dads who love to camp, the Solo Stove Titan will be a welcome addition to his next camping trip. This camp stove is lightweight, compact and emits low smoke, making it an outdoor essential for cooking food or warming up your hands during cold nights. Powered by wood burning foraged fuel, the Titan has superior airflow, reaches high temperatures and stays warm for longer with its double-walled design.
If your dad already has a good barbecue or your budget doesn’t stretch as far as a whole new piece of kit, a great idea is to add to his existing equipment. Weber is a reliable brand and it has plenty of BBQ accessories to choose from. Our top three picks are the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub for smart cooking results, the Rotisserie for extra cooking options and the Premium Barbecue Cover for protecting his barbecue set-up.
For precise chopping and quick food preparation, your dad will love the TOG Mini Bunka chef knife. Ranked highly on our list for the best chef's knife and with a 5-star rating in our TOG Mini Bunka review, this knife is pretty hard to beat! Not only does the TOG Mini Bunka knife look the part but it also offers an incredible performance at cutting meat, fish, fruits and vegetables.
The Igloo BMX 52 Heavy Duty Cool Box is the perfect gift for your dad’s next camping, fishing and sport trip. This cool box has a 49-litre capacity and up to 5 days of ice retention, so his beers and snacks will stay icy cold for a long time. The box itself looks the part and has been reinforced with blow-molded construction and steel kick plates so it’ll last a long time and can battle the elements.
For whisky loving dads, the Whisky of the Year from The Whisky Exchange will expand his palette and introduce him to new types and blends of whisky. 2023’s Whisky of the Year is Ledaig 18 Year Old Island Single Malt Scotch Whisky, which is rich, smokey and heavily-peated. It’s been left for 18 years in ex-sherry casks which give notes of fruit, nuts, and other smoky aromas like tobacco, coffee, seaweed and chilli.
If your dad is a golf fan, help them improve their swing and monitor their practice with the Garmin Approach S62. The best golf watch available today, the Garmin Approach S62 is stylish, comfortable to wear day-to-day and is packed full of fun golfing features. As we found in our Garmin Approach S62 review, it can make your dad a better golfer and even comes with a virtual caddie assistant.
If your dad is on the lookout for the best true wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are our number one choice. Sitting snugly in the ears, these earbuds deliver powerful audio and impressive noise cancellation. They can be easily used to take and make phone calls and are compatible with voice controls, including Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant. Read our full Sony WF-1000XM4 review for all the details.
Sticking to the stereotypes, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 speaker is a great gift for your dads’ next fishing trip or DIY session in the garden. It’s small, wireless, portable and even floatable, so he can take it with him everywhere. Its 360-degree big bass sound is also designed for the outdoors, as is its waterproof and dustproof capabilities. Not only did this speaker get 5 stars in our Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 review but it also won best portable speaker at the T3 Awards 2023.
The YETI LoadOut GoBox is another essential for your dad to take with him on his camping and fishing trips. With two sizes available and four colours to choose from, the YETI LoadOut GoBox can be used in multiple ways, including first-aid kit, tackle box, pantry, equipment case, charger storage and much more. As YETI says, this box is “virtually indestructible” and a handy piece of kit for any outdoor activity and adventure.
Grooming tools are popular to give on Father’s Day and our recommendation for the best electric shaver is the Braun Series 9 9390CC. This precise and premium electric shaver features an automatic cleaning station, intelligent hair length sensor and a four blade foil shaving head. As we found in our 5-star Braun Series 9 9390CC review, this shaver delivers a close and customisable groom and look.
If your dad is all about his beard, give him the best beard trimmer in the form of the Philips OneBlade Pro. For trimming, edging and shaving, the Philips OneBlade Pro will make his beard look perfect, even on the closest of shaves. It has a long run time and it’s pretty affordable, so it’s a great Father’s Day gift for those on a tight budget. Read our full Philips OneBlade Pro review for more.
Once he’s done with his shaving session, the Acqua di Parma Barbiere Beard Serum is the best finishing touch to leave his beard looking, feeling and smelling amazing. Rated as the best beard oil, this serum is enriched with almond, grape seed and pomegranate oils that’s ideal for longer beard hair. It’s also non-greasy, fast absorbing and is great for both hair and skin.
You can never go wrong with aftershave as a Father’s Day gift and if you’re not sure what your dad will like, check out our guide for the best men’s fragrances. One of our favourites is the Dior Sauvage which is rugged, masculine and layered. It has notes of bergamot, ambergris, pepper, lavender, patchouli and geranium, making it a sensual evening scent.
A new wallet is always a great gift idea and the Tom Ford Leather Bifold Cardholder is perfect for carrying money, cards, mementos and more. At the top of our list for the best wallet, this Tom Ford option is stylish, high quality and durable. It features six slots for your cards, two of which have thumb cutouts for easier removal. Available in multiple colours, the Brown Croc-Effect version with a Money Clip is our personal favourite.