Father’s Day gift guide 2023: 15 ideas that will make dads happy

This Sunday (18th June 2023) is Father’s Day, a time to celebrate your dad by showering him in gifts that show how much you love and appreciate him. Whether you’ve left it until the last minute or you don’t know what to get your dad this year, we’ve rounded up the best Father’s Day gifts that he’s sure to love.

Now, we’re not gonna to lie to you – the Father’s Day stereotypes are rife in this gift guide. According to all major card companies, dads across the world all love the same thing… beer, DIY, grilling and napping! While we’ve tried to avoid the obvious and the boring gift ideas that crop up every year, we’ve searched far and wide to find gifts that will appeal to all types of dads, their hobbies and your budget.

Here are 15 gift ideas for Father’s Day 2023, including barbecues, golfing gear, headphones, aftershave and much more.

15 gift ideas for Father's Day 2023