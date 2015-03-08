Fancy a job at Facebook? This is Mark Zuckerberg’s one rule

When billionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg hires new people to work for him, he says there's only one thing he looks out for. Have you got it?

The Facebook CEO took to the stage at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona earlier this week, addressing the world's biggest wireless phone fair during a Q&A.

As well as handing out some invaluable industry tips, the social media entrepreneur also revealed his one rule when hiring staff.

“I will only hire someone to work directly for me if I would work for that person,” Zuckerberg told the audience.

“It's a pretty good test and I think this rule has served me well.”

Zuckerberg, who has a net worth of around $35 billion, said “Facebook is not a company for everyone in the world.”

Facebook's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg is one that passed the test. When quizzed on what it's like to work with Sandberg, Zuckerberg called her a 'mentor,' so he evidently sticks to his rule.

If you're thinking of starting the next Facebook, then Zuckerberg suggests you keep your team as small as possible. He said that the company was fewer than 10,000 people, and that was crucial to its success.

While Zuckerberg explained Facebook is “pretty focused” on its goal of connecting people globally, it certainly has other projects in the pipeline.

Amongst many other industries, the social network is now involved in virtual reality gaming following its $2bn purchase of Oculus VR, the team behind Oculus Rift.