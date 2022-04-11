Exclusive Soak & Sleep discount code offers 20% off premium bedding when you spend £100

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re looking for a new duvets, pillow or bedding, Soak & Sleep is a popular retailer which specialises in bedding and bath products. Until the end of this week (17th April), Soak & Sleep (opens in new tab) is offering T3 readers 20% off sitewide with our exclusive discount code when they spend £100 or more.

With the cost of living price hikes, monthly bills are higher than ever, making it even harder to replace old products. Bedding and furniture always comes with a high price tag so this exclusive discount code from Soak & Sleep can help you replace your old duvet, mattress or pillow at a more affordable price.

Soak & Sleep are sleep experts, helping both good and bad sleepers have a comfortable night’s sleep. It has a wide selection of bedding, mattresses, pillows, duvets and linen that uses the best materials from around the world, like Egyptian cotton, New Zealand wool and Canadian and Hungarian down.

This exclusive discount code is valid until 17th April, giving you a full week to take advantage of 20% off at Soak & Sleep. Shoppers can save hundreds of pounds with this discount code that can be used on everything on the website. Don’t forget: this discount code is valid on orders of £100 or over. To get this exclusive discount code, head to the Soak & Sleep discount code (opens in new tab) page.

How should you use your Soak & Sleep discount code?

Whether you have something in mind or just fancy having a browse, this Soak & Sleep discount code can be used sitewide so you can get 20% off on all categories when you spend £100 or over.

If you’re unsure what to use this Soak & Sleep discount code on, we’ve come up with a couple of ideas so you can get the most out of this deal. We’ve rated Soak & Sleep products very highly, with most of their products making the list for best pillows (opens in new tab) and best mattress toppers (opens in new tab).

One of our favourite products from Soak & Sleep is the Supremely Soft as Down pillow. In our Supremely Soft as Down pillow review (opens in new tab), we gave it 5 stars and it was nominated for best pillow in the 2020 T3 Awards. It lives up to its name as it’s extremely soft and fluffy with a luxurious feel. It’s also affordable, made of high quality cruelty free materials and we’d highly recommend it to anyone, especially for front sleepers and for the summertime.

Another one of our favourites is the Soft as Down Silk Mattress Topper. In our Soft as Down Silk mattress topper (opens in new tab) review, we commented that it's “well made, provides a comfortable even sleep surface, regulates temperature well and is thick enough to hide a multitude of sins beneath.” Overall, Soak & Sleep is a premium and affordable sleep brand and this exclusive discount code makes their prices and products even more attractive.

Head to the T3 Soak & Sleep discount code page (opens in new tab) to access the 20% off discount code. For more discount codes from top UK retailers, head to the T3 discount code page (opens in new tab) for more deals, sales and offers.