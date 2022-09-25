Exclusive Lovehoney discount code offers 15% off sex toys & lingerie

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Lovehoney is an award-winning sex toy, lingerie and erotic gifts retailer and experts in sexual happiness. At T3, we’re big fans of Lovehoney (opens in new tab) and want to give our readers the opportunity to treat themselves to some Lovehoney goodies, while saving money at the same time.

Until 30th September, Lovehoney is offering T3 readers 15% off sitewide on orders over £40, when you use our exclusive discount code…

Use this Lovehoney discount code for 15% off sitewide (opens in new tab)

Lovehoney has special sales all year round and this month is no exception. Lovehoney is currently running its 20th birthday sale (opens in new tab), with up to 20% off on its popular sex toys, lingerie, couples kits and other sex essentials.

Right now, shoppers can treat themselves to the best sex toys (opens in new tab) and best sex toys for men (opens in new tab), free delivery, and with this exclusive 15% off discount code, shoppers can get a further 15% off at Lovehoney when they spend over £40. For more money off your purchases, we’ve also got another exclusive discount code where you can get £10 off when you spend over £50.

To get this exclusive discount code, head to the Lovehoney discount code page (opens in new tab) scroll down until you see 'Exclusive 15% off orders £40+ using this Lovehoney discount code'. Click ‘Get Unique Code’, copy it and head to the Lovehoney (opens in new tab) website to start shopping!

This special offering is running until 30th September, so you only have a few days to treat yourself to the best Lovehoney deals (opens in new tab) on toys and other sexy gifts. If you want some guidance on what to shop for, check out our guides to the best vibrator (opens in new tab), the best Fleshlight (opens in new tab), the best dildo (opens in new tab) and the best lube (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Lovehoney discount code: 15% off orders over £40 (opens in new tab)

Until 30th September, indulge in the latest sex toys and lingerie with 15% off all orders over £40 at Lovehoney. With this code, shoppers can shop from over 400 brands, including the popular Lelo, Womanizer, Blowmotion and Fleshlight.

(opens in new tab) Lovehoney discount code: £10 off orders over £50 (opens in new tab)

If you plan on spending over £50 at Lovehoney, T3 readers can now get £10 off their orders with our exclusive discount code. At Lovehoney, you can find a fantastic range of toys, underwear, bondage, lubes and other essentials, like condoms, games and sex toy cleaners. Ends 30th September.

Head to the T3 Lovehoney discount codes (opens in new tab) page to get 15% off on orders over £40 or £10 off on orders over £50. For lovers of Lovehoney, keep this page bookmarked as we update it all the time with the latest offers.