Exclusive ghd discount code offers 22% off hair styling tools

Looking for cheap deals on hair styling tools? Well you’re in luck as the Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) are right around the corner and we’re already seeing brilliant discounts from a range of top retailers, a whole month ahead of the official sales event.

Hair care tools and styling products are often given the biggest discounts during the big sales seasons and right now, you can treat yourself and get Christmas ready with early offers at ghd. Until 31st October, ghd is offering T3 readers 22% off all orders when you use our exclusive discount code…

The cost of living has made it harder to buy everyday essentials and with Christmas coming up, many people are worrying about how they can afford it this year. Discount codes are one of the best ways to save money on things you want or need, so using this exclusive 22% ghd discount code can help you get ahead of your Christmas shopping.

So, what should you buy with this ghd discount code? ghd is best known for its collection of the best hair straighteners (opens in new tab) and the best hot brushes (opens in new tab), so if you’re looking to upgrade your hair routine, ghd is the best place to look. If you’re in the market for a new pair of hair straighteners, we recommend the ghd Platinum+ which we gave 5 stars in our ghd Platinum+ review (opens in new tab).

To get this exclusive discount code, head to the ghd discount code page (opens in new tab) and scroll down until you see 'Exclusive 22% off orders with this ghd discount code'. Click ‘Get Code’, copy it and head to the ghd (opens in new tab) website to start shopping! While you can use the code on all orders without any spending limit, the code can’t be used on the ghd Christmas collection.

This offer is running until Monday 31st October, so you only have a few days to take advantage of this exclusive ghd discount code.

Head to the T3 ghd discount codes (opens in new tab) page to get 22% off all orders. For those who love ghd hair care, keep this page bookmarked as we update it regularly with the latest offers. For more deals on ghd products, we have dedicated guides to the best ghd hair straightener deals (opens in new tab) and the best ghd hot brush deals (opens in new tab) for the latest price cuts.