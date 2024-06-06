Eve's made-to-measure smart blinds are here, and they're not as pricey as you'd think

QUICK SUMMARY Eve has announced the availability of the made-to-measure Eve Blinds Collection in the US. Already launched in Germany, the collection includes a range of tailored smart blinds that can be controlled and automated using most major smart home platforms. The blinds combine Eve MotionBlinds motors with high-quality fabrics, available in semi-transparent and blackout options as well as with energy-saving, insulating properties.

Whilst a lot of the best smart blinds are an expensive addition to anyone's home, the Eve Blinds Collection start at $330. Despite this price point being high compared to a standard blind, it's cheap for a blind with smart features and a made-to-measure fit.

As mentioned, the blinds can be controlled using an iPhone, Android or voice assistants, but a pull cord still enables manual operation. The Eve app directs you on how to set them up in a few simple steps, and allows you to create schedules that automate the blinds to suit your daily routine.

If you're interested in the blinds but unsure on which fabric to go for, Eve will also send fabric samples free of charge on request. The semi-transparent Mombassa Collection filters out daylight to create a cozy atmosphere, whilst the blackout Mombassa Collection ensures maximum privacy with a white backside. The Solar Collection has a metal backing that saves energy thanks to its optimal thermal properties.

The Eve Blinds Collection is now available in the United States on Eve's website with prices starting at $330. The Eve MotionBlinds Upgrade Kit for Roller Blinds is also available for $199.95.

