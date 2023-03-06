Every Netflix show cancelled in 2023 – and the one likely to go next

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's impossible to think about Netflix without the many cancellations that the streaming platform enforces. It seems that every week that a new show or beloved series is being pulled - but how often is that really true?

Well for comparison, Netflix cancelled over 25 shows in 2022 alone. Whether it be Resident Evil, The Midnight Club or Space Force starring Steve Carell, one thing has been proven by all of these cancellations. No one is safe. More and more shows don't even make it past season one, leading to the infamous Netflix curse . We even saw the new trend where several shows didn't even make it to air, now lost forever in post-production.

So what about Netflix cancellations in 2023? We may not be far into the year yet but already more than half a dozen shows have received the axe. This can be down to a multitude of reasons, be that budget versus the return of viewership, the increased cost of living that is seeing subscriptions fall for the streaming platform, or licensing coming to an end - think the Marvel Netflix shows . Then sometimes there's just no logical reason to give.

Regardless, let's dive into every Netflix show cancelled in 2023 alongside the reasoning for their early demise. These are listed in chronological order. We've also broken down which show we expect to be cancelled next so you can focus your attention on something that has a better chance of returning in future.

1899

(Image credit: Netflix)

It only took until the second day of the year for the first casualty from Netflix cancellations to take place with 1899 being scrapped after one season. Set in the year 1899, it follows a group of passengers made up of European origin journeying from Southampton to New York City on a migrant steamship when a horrifying nightmare becomes real. Made by Dark makers Jantje Friese and Baran Bo Odar, the latter confirmed the news (via Instagram (opens in new tab)): "With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed. We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned".

1899 stars Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, José Pimentão, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, Jonas Bloquet, Rosalie Craig, Maciej Musial, Clara Rosager, Maria Erwolter, Lucas Lynggard Tønnesen, Alexandre Willaume, Tino Mewes, Isaak Dentier, Fflyn Edwards and Anton Lesser.

Inside Job

(Image credit: Netflix)

US adult animated sci-fi sitcom Inside Job was the second Netflix show to receive the chop, originally receiving commission for a second season in June 2022, only for it to be taken away in January 2023. This was confirmed by creator Shion Takeuchi (via Twitter (opens in new tab)), stating how "heartbroken" he was regarding the decision. "Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I'm devastated not to be able to watch them grow up," he added. Inside Job revolves around the shadow government and the dysfunctional team whose daily grind is committing the world’s conspiracies.

Inside Job stars Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater, Clark Duke, Tisha Campbell, John DiMaggio, Bobby Lee, Brett Gelman, Andy Daly, and Chris Diamantopoulos.

The Chair

(Image credit: Eliza Morse / Netflix )

Another cancellation came in the form of Sandra Oh's comedy-drama, The Chair. Debuting in August 2021, the series follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim as she navigates her new role as the Chair of the English department at the prestigious Pembroke University. It was first mentioned by Oh in a February 2022 interview with Variety (opens in new tab) that it might not return before creator Amanda Peet then confirmed the show's cancellation (speaking at the TCAs (opens in new tab)) in January 2023.

The Chair stars Sandra Oh, Jay Duplass, Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, Everly Carganilla, David Morse and Holland Taylor.

Uncoupled

(Image credit: Sarah Shatz / Netflix)

Not even the star power of Neil Patrick Harris was enough to save Uncouple from cancellation on Netflix after only one season. As first reported by Variety (opens in new tab), the rom-com series was not picked up for a second season with news that it wouldn't be coming back surfacing in January. It told the story of Michael, a gay man in his forties who is thrust back into single life after his perfect partner suddenly decides to call it quits. The good news is though, Showtime actually decided to take on Uncoupled with it set to return in future.

Uncoupled stars Neil Patrick Harris, Tuc Watkins, Marcia Gay Harden, Emerson Brooks, Brooks Ashmanskas and Tisha Campbell.

Dead End: Paranormal Park

(Image credit: Netflix)

Based on the graphic novel DeadEndia by Hamish Steele, Dead End: Paranormal Park follows the adventures of Barney, Norma and magical-talking-dog Pugsley, as they balance their summer jobs at the local theme park haunted house while battling the totally real supernatural forces that dwell within it. It was cancelled in January 2022 after two seasons.

“It was always the plan to give these characters the proper ending they deserve," said Steele (via Twitter (opens in new tab)). "But sadly, the powers that be don’t want any more. Honestly, we were lucky to make it through everything happening in the last few years.”

Dead End: Paranormal Park stars Zach Barack, Kody Kavitha, Emily Osment, Alex Brightman, Miss Coco Peru, Kenny Tran, Kathreen Khavari and Jamie Demetriou.

Juvenile Justice

(Image credit: Swann Studio / Netflix)

Lasting a little over a year, Juvenile Justice, which follows the story of a judge who dislikes juveniles only to get appointed as the judge of a juvenile court, was cancelled after only one season. It was first reported by the Korean news network Naver (via What's on Netflix) that the show wouldn't return with pre-production and casting for the second season already underway at the time of the decision.

Juvenile Justice stars Kim Hye-soo, Kim Mu,yeol, Lee Sung-min and Lee Jung-eun.

Hot Skull

(Image credit: Netflix)

Turkish sci-fi series Hot Skull failed to pick up a second season too, first debuting in December 2022 and being cancelled in February 2023. That's according to actor Şevket Çoruh (via What's on Netflix (opens in new tab)) who played Anton Kadir Tarakçi in the show and responded to a fan on Twitter confirming it was cancelled. Based on the novel of the same name, it was set in a dystopian world where an epidemic that spreads through verbal communication is rife, only for one linguist to find himself immune.

Hot Skull stars Osman Sonant, Sevket Coruh, Hazal Subasi, Kubilay Tuncer, Arda Aranat, Furkan Kalabalik, Enes Gezici, Isik Naz Özedgü and Jordan Reynolds.

What Netflix show could be cancelled next?

(Image credit: Vince Valitutti / Netflix)

While any show is likely at risk of cancellation at Netflix (unless it's Stranger Things), we have a feeling we won't see God's Favourite Idiot back anytime soon. Starring real-life married couple Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone as Amily Luck and Clark Thompson, respectively, the apocalyptic work comedy debuted in June 2022 and we've not heard a word since. No renewal has been announced, either.

The interesting thing is that Netflix reportedly stopped filming on season one with it planned to be 16 episodes instead of eight, according to Variety. (opens in new tab) Australian Media then claimed that the cast was paid for the full 16 episodes but the crew were not, so it seems a coin flip if it will return. Considering it didn't rank particularly highly in Netflix's streaming charts, we think God's Favourite Idiot will be cancelled relatively soon, and if it does return to finish the reported filming commitments, it likely won't make it to seasons three, sadly. That's just our thoughts, though.

There you have it. Every show cancelled by Netflix in 2023 so far. We'll be updating this piece (hopefully not that often) whenever a show is cancelled by Netflix. What show do you think didn't deserve cancellation at Netflix? We're still not over GLOW.