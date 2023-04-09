Netflix show with Black Adam star cancelled after two seasons

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Another one bites the dust. Netflix has reportedly cancelled the romantic drama Sex/Life barely a month after premiering season two on the streaming platform.

A Netflix spokesperson told Deadline (opens in new tab) that the second season had wrapped up storylines for key characters with a happy conclusion with the series coming to a "natural close". The streamer also added that it was proud of the work done by the producers, cast and crew.

Inspired by the novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men, Sex/Life stars Sarah Shahi as Billie Mann Connely, a former Columbia University psychology PhD candidate, mother of two and housewife who gets involved in a love triangle. It originally debuted on Netflix from creator Stacey Rukeuser in June 2023 before then returning for a second season in March 2023. Rumours of a cancellation started to spread online once Shahi detailed her struggles on the latest season.

"I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season,” said Shahi (via the Not Skinny But Not Fat Podcast (opens in new tab)). "It became a much different thing for me, and I’m not afraid to say that. I struggled with the material – I mean, I’m never going to work for Netflix again now after saying all this. I just can’t lie. And it was definitely a challenge"

She later added her desire to keep playing the role: “If I could be Billie Mann for five seasons, I would... I feel her struggle so much in life, and it’s like therapy for me to play Billie."

T3 has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Shahi was most recently seen as Adrianna Tomaz in the DC superhero movie Black Adam. Though the latter disappointed at the box office, the actor appears to be keeping busy, being cast in the lead role in a new ABC pilot, Judgement (opens in new tab). The drama is being headed up by former Charmed showrunner Joey Falco and 20th Television.

Meanwhile, there have been over half a dozen Netflix cancellations in 2023 so far, with children's TV show Ridley Jones and crime mystery drama Young Wallander both axed in March alone. Netflix also cancelled a new Scarlett Johansson movie from the director of The Holiday last month too, so clearly nothing is safe.

Sex/Life stars Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Margaret Odette, Adam Demos, Cleo Anthony and Darius Homayoung. All 14 episodes spanning the first and second seasons can be streamed on Netflix now.