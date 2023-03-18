Netflix is tired of cancelling shows, so has cancelled a movie instead

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix is infamously known for cancelling TV shows on a regular basis, however, this time it has been reported that a new movie in the works at the streamer that would have starred Scarlett Johansson will no longer see the light of day.

This was part of a deal between Netflix and director Nancy Meyers, best known for The Parent Trap and The Holiday, which would have seen the Marvel star in the leading role. Owen Wilson, Penelope Cruz and Michael Fassbender were also in talks to appear. According to Deadline (opens in new tab), the film will no longer be going ahead due to budget issues – namely, that a figure could not be agreed upon between both parties.

Netflix had agreed to a budget of around $130 million but Meyers was supposedly looking for $150 million and with neither side refusing to budge on the number, the project was ultimately cancelled. It was been worked on under the title 'Paris Paramount' with the story surrounding "an above-the-line filmmaking duo who reunite (begrudgingly) on set after falling in and out of love with each other".

T3 has reached out to Netflix for comment.

A further Deadline (opens in new tab) report only a few days later claimed that the Nancy Meyers movie could end up at Warner Bros. Both director and studio are in early talks with sources suggesting nothing has been put to paper yet but negotiations are underway. It's fair to assume that this will all depend on whether Warner Bros. will be able to meet the higher budget mark. Meyers is also known for directing What Women Want, Something's Gotta Give, It's Complicated and The Intern, all of which turned a profit. So considering the filmmaker's record, there's a good chance we'll see 'Paris Paramount' on the big screen. Of course, this is Hollywood and anything could happen.

For Netflix, this will now go down as another cancelled project among the many others that have happened in the past few years. This mostly concerns its TV department with over 25 Netflix cancellations happening in 2022 and more than half a dozen Netflix cancellations happening in 2023 so far. That said, the streamer did scrap its long-awaited Gorillaz movie in February, with the virtual band's co-creator and lead singer Damon Albarn confirming the news.