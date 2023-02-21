Netflix: Mindhunter season 3 gets long-awaited update, Gorillaz movie cancelled

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A number of projects at Netflix are no longer happening, such as the long-awaited animated movie based on the virtual band, Gorillaz.

Speaking to Belgian outlet HUMO (opens in new tab) (via Stereogum (opens in new tab)), Gorillaz co-creator and lead singer Damon Albarn confirmed that the project is no longer happening with the streaming platform reportedly pulling out altogether. A full-length film based on the band – made up of 2-D, Noodle, Murdoc and Russell – was announced back in November 2021 with the vocalist also saying the idea had been in the works since October 2020.

"Yes. That is to say, and without naming names because the whole matter has not yet been settled: the streaming platform for which we were making the film has withdrawn. They started to panic because they were making too much content and decided to cut back on their movie offerings," said Albarn in response to whether the project was "permanently suspended".

"And, as has been classic Hollywood practice for decades, the guy we were working with has moved on to another company," he added. "From then on you have lost your guardian angel, and there seems to be a bad smell hanging on you. Hollywood is quite territorial: if a new guy comes along, he must and will have a different opinion, even if he secretly agrees with his predecessor."

Additionally, fans of Mindhunter will equally not be pleased to hear that the Netflix show is unlikely to return for a third season, with executive producer David Fincher providing a new update.

As reported by French publication Le Journal du Dimanche (opens in new tab) (via Forbes (opens in new tab)), Fincher confirmed that the psychological crime thriller "didn't attract enough of an audience" to earn itself another season. Starring Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, the show was about two FBI agents that interviewed serial killers to help solve cases. It ran from October 2017 to August 2019, however, fans had held out hope for a return.

“I'm very proud of the first two seasons. But it's a very expensive show and, in the eyes of Netflix, we didn't attract enough of an audience to justify such an investment (for Season 3)," the full quote from Fincher reads.

"I don't blame them, they took risks to get the show off the ground, gave me the means to do Mank [his black and white film about 1930s Hollywood] the way I wanted to do it, and they allowed me to venture down new paths with The Killer. It's a blessing to be able to work with people who are capable of boldness. The day our desires are not the same, we have to be honest about parting ways."

T3 has reached out to Netflix for comment regarding both projects.

Netflix cancelled dozens of shows in 2022 with 2023 looking to be no different – Neil Patrick Harris's Uncoupled (opens in new tab), for instance, was scrapped in January after only one season – as the streamer looks to recoup costs from its subscriber exodus.