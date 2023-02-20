Netflix quietly removes surprise feature less than two years after launch

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix has quietly removed its 'Surprise Me' feature less than two years after launching the entertainment selector.

As first reported by WSJ (opens in new tab), the streaming service has decided to call it quits on the feature with the reasoning being put down to a "relatively low use" from subscribers. The 'Suprise Me' button (originally known as 'Play Something') was located on the drop-down bar of the main menu where Netflix would choose a random TV series or movie based on your watch history.

Originally made available in April 2021, the add-on was designed to take advantage of the high engagement happening during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Netflix executives, at the time, spoke of how they hoped people would use it to play something in the background while having friends over or eating dinner, however, it seems that having no say in what was being played did not resonate enough with viewers.

You can check out the original introductory trailer to 'Play Something' starring Arrested Development actor Will Arnett as a talking remote control below:

“We will continue to explore other ways to give members more options and ways to explore and discover content they want to watch,” Netflix said in a statement provided to WSJ (opens in new tab).

T3 has reached out to Netflix for further comment.

The decision to remove the 'Suprise Me' button follows on from Netflix's roll out of a cheaper-ad-based tier, as it looks to generate more cash in the face of subscribers leaving. A Netflix standard subscription (opens in new tab) currently costs $15.49 / £10.99 / AU$16.99 per month with its ad-based tier starting from $6.99 / £4.99 / AU$6.99.