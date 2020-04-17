Mega Easter sale is STILL on at Emma – but not for long

When it comes to massive Easter sales, German mattress and sleep accessory manufacturer Emma isn’t messing around. The company has knocked a huge 40% off everything, including its award-winning Emma Original mattress (which is sitting pretty right at the top of our best mattress list right now), and the back-by-popular-demand hybrid mattress (read what we thought in our Emma Hybrid review). But you'll need to get a move on – this offer ends on Sunday 19 April (11.30pm).

The discount is valid for your entire basket, so you can also stock up on quality sleep accessories such as the Emma pillow and the Emma mattress protector. To claim this amazing offer, all you need to do is enter the Emma mattress discount code EASTER40 at the checkout.

Worried about getting something delivered right now? Fear not. There are no delays currently, and Emma is offering contact-free delivery to protect its customers and couriers. Emma has also doubled its free trial to 200 nights for extra peace of mind.

Big Easter sale: Get 40% off everything at Emma.co.uk

Remember to add the code Easter40 to claim your discount.

This is the best Easter mattress deal we've seen by far. You can save up to £319.60 on the Emma original mattress; there's up to £58 off the Emma mattress protector, and around £20 off the orthopaedic Emma pillow. Absolute bargain.

We love the Emma mattress. It’s in our best mattress guide for a reason – and it isn’t just us that likes it. It’s the highest scoring mattress Which? has ever tested, with top marks for being extremely durable and breathable, and supportive for both heavy and light people. The best bit? It comes with a 100-day trial – so if you don’t like it, you can return it. (They’re pretty sure you won’t want to though.)

Emma discounts don’t come much better than this, so if you’re looking for a new mattress, you’ll be able to sleep easy knowing you’ve saved some serious cash. The discount won't last forever though, so don't miss it.