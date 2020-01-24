Dyson V10 Total Clean cordless vacuum cleaner gets a cool £100 off in this red hot Currys deal. $$$ off in USA too…

Currys has totally cleaned up with this Dyson V10 Total Clean deal. It's been offering £100 off the many-headed enemy of dust and debris for a few weeks now… and, well, it still is. Get stuck in now before they realise.

The Dyson Cyclone V10 was where Dyson really cracked making a cordless vacuum that could work as a great floor cleaner, comparable to a plug-in vac, as well as a handheld for general dusting and cleaning duties. You don't often see deals on it but today there is this excellent one. Yup, if you’ve been looking for a Dyson deal on one of the best Dyson vacuum cleaners, then look no further.

• Dyson V10 Cyclone Total Clean cordless vac for £379 at Currys – that’s not only £100 cheaper than usual; it also makes this expanded V10 Total Clean package cheaper than the standard-issue V10 Absolute.

In the USA? Nothing doing on the Total Clean version of the V10 here, but there's these…

• Dyson V10 Absolute is $200 off at Amazon – making it the same price as the usually cheaper V10 Animal!

• Dyson V10 Motorhead is $100 off at Amazon – now $349

• And Walmart also has deals on V10 Absolute and V10 Mötörhead right now.

Dyson V10 Total Clean £379 | Usually £479 | Save £100 at Currys

Selling fast and available both for in-store pick-up ('in minutes') and with free delivery, this Dyson deal comes with a 2-year warranty. The V10 is remarkably similar to the flagship V11 – battery life is slightly shorter, that's about it – and the 'Total Clean' package includes heads specifically for reaching up on to shelves, as well as ones for hard floors and carpet, stairs, upholstery, pet hair, dusting and 'crevices'. Currys deal is among the lowest prices this model has been at.View Deal

Why you should buy Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean

Run time: up to 60 minutes (admittedly more like 8-10 minutes on maximum power, but you'd be surprised how much you can do without using the turbo setting) | Bin capacity: 0.76 litres | Charge time: 3.5 hours

Although now replaced as top dog in the Dyson line-up by the V11, the V10 remains an excellent choice, especially at this kind of price. It comes with 2 large heads – one for carpet and one for hard floors (although the carpet one is perfectly good on hard floors as well, in truth) . The motor is perhaps slightly less powerful and the battery lacks the V11's smart optimisation and hence tends to last a shorter period of time between charges. Battery life is still sufficient for anyone who isn't wanting to deep clean an entire, large house in one pass.

Although 0.76 litres might not sound like much, the bin is actually surprisingly capacious – and it's easy to empty, too. The Total Clean package contains every attachment any user could want, and several that most people probably don't want.

Particularly if you vacuum 'little but often' and have largely hard floors and a few rugs, this is a great choice. It also looks a bit like a ray gun, which is another big plus.