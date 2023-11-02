Dyson drops Black Friday deals with low prices on vacuums and hair care

Despite the fact that Black Friday doesn’t ‘officially’ start until 24th November 2023, that hasn’t stopped many retailers launching their best Black Friday deals an entire month early!

Case in point: Dyson has just dropped its exclusive Black Friday deals, with up to £150 off vacuum cleaners, hair straighteners, heaters, fans and humidifiers. As Dyson deals are few and far between, the Dyson Black Friday sale is definitely what you should be shopping this year.

Shop the full Dyson Black Friday sale

In the Dyson Black Friday sale, you can find low prices on the best Dyson vacuum cleaners and the best Dyson fans , to name a few. Dyson is also offering gifts on its hair care products, like the Dyson Airwrap and the Dyson Supersonic , where you can get complimentary travel pouches, stands and style attachments.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best deals from the Dyson Black Friday sale. To help you find the best product at the cheapest price, I’ve picked the top deal from each category but if you want a full rundown of what Dyson has on offer, check out our guide to the best UK Black Friday Dyson deals .

Dyson V8 Absolute: was £399.99 , now £269.99 at Dyson

The Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum is now £130 off in the Dyson Black Friday sale. The 5-star Dyson V8 Absolute is powerful, versatile and has two cleaning modes for a professional clean across all floor types. It also comes with detangling technology which is suitable for pet hair.

Dyson Corrale straighteners with case: was £399.99 , now £299.99 at Dyson

In the Dyson Black Friday sale, the Dyson Corrale straighteners are now under £300. These cord free straighteners are engineered to create a range of hair styles and come with a heat-resistant travel pouch and travel Dok. This deal is available in the Prussian blue/rich copper colourway. See the Dyson Corrale review for more details.

Dyson Hot+Cool AM09 Jet Focus Fan Heater: was £399.99 , now £299.99 at Dyson

Get 25% off the Dyson Hot+Cool AM09 Jet Focus Fan Heater for Black Friday. Perfect for year round use, this fan uses Air Multiplier amplifies airflow to heat or cool you fast and effectively. It comes with timers and a remote, and has focused and diffused modes for personal or whole-room heating and cooling.

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Autoreact PH3A: was £649.99 , now £499.99 at Dyson

This Black Friday, you can save £150 on the Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Autoreact PH3A. The Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Autoreact PH3A purifies and humidifies entire rooms hygienically by capturing 99.95% of particles. It can also cool you when it gets hot. Available in a white/silver colourway.